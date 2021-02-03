Minnesota state Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, is again pushing for a rule change in how extensions of emergency powers are handled in Minnesota by introducing a bill that would require a majority vote in both legislative chambers.
SF4 revives a bill that had gained some traction when it passed the Minnesota Senate on a largely party-line vote, 36-31, last May.
“It makes the legislative branch of government an active participant in the extension of any gubernatorial emergency powers, rather than a passive one,” said Osmek, in an emailed response for comment. “Under current law, to rescind any emergency orders, both legislative bodies must vote to remove them. My bill balances the scales of government, requiring the approval of both chambers to actually extend those powers.”
A voting requirement would return “the legislature to a co-equal branch, rather than being governed by the executive branch,” he said. “When the emergency powers statutes were created it was not envisioned that a governor would continuously extend those powers for nine months or more,” said Osmek.
Since Gov. Tim Walz’s initial declaration of a peacetime emergency on March 13 last year, the governor and his executive council have extended it every 30 days as required by law, most recently on Jan. 13. Republicans in both chambers and with some bipartisan support have repeatedly voted to end the peacetime emergency but haven’t yet been able to secure enough votes to do so.
Walz had sent a letter to Minnesota lawmakers Jan. 7 that outlined in brief the actions he’d like to see taken up by the legislature as part of a transition away from the peacetime emergency.
“I recognize our shared interest in finding a pathway to work collaboratively to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to ensure an orderly end of the peacetime emergency when it is no longer needed,” he wrote, answering repeated calls from legislators to be more involved in decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that letter, Walz singled out certain changes made during the peacetime emergency to unemployment insurance, as well district-level control of safe learning plans and protections established against price gauging as items he’d like to see codified in the books. Walz also listed more hot button topics like mask wearing and the moratorium on evictions.
Osmek said that requiring legislative approval of any emergency powers extension would make the legislature “part of the ‘emergency’ and part of the solution.” It would also act as a means of accountability to the voting public.
“If this bill passed, then both the legislative and executive branches would be both culpable and responsible for any emergency powers that were executed,” said Osmek. “The legislative branch would, in other words, have their tacit seal-of-approval on allowing the executive branch making those ‘laws.’”
At least one other state GOP senator has introduced a bill aimed at limiting executive use of emergency powers. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, introduced a bill that would specifically remove executive power over school districts, returning that jurisdiction to the local level even in times of emergency.
