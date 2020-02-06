The Okee Dokee Brothers are bringing their bluegrass tunes to the Westonka Performing Arts Center Feb. 9 with opening act Troy Flemming.
Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing - the Okee Dokee Brothers who are not brothers but childhood friends with Denver roots - have won four Grammys for their children’s albums, including one for “Can You Canoe?” an album they created in part during a paddle down the Mississippi, pairing video footage with vocals for a DVD co-release to the CD.
The pair who now call the MinneApple their home strum out a folksy Americana, uniting banjo and guitar with vocals that just beg you to get out and play in the great outdoors: most of their seven albums are theme-linked to a region, whether that’s the Mississippi of “Canoe” or the Appalachia of “Through the Woods,” another Grammy winner.
Troy Flemming will play the opener for Okee Dokee, and he’s a perfect pick for the PAC show: An acoustic guitarist and “versatile vocalist and yodeler” from St. Louis Park, Flemming heads the Flemming Fold, a band comprised of himself, his wife and two daughters (whom he taught their first chords, according to a bio on his website).
And since it’s all about the kids for this show, a “Family Fun Fest” hosted by Westonka Friends of the Arts (WFA) will precede the 1:30 p.m. music performance with free activities from 11:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Face painting, a selfie photo station, winter arts and crafts and organized folk dancing (and singing and drum circle activities - it is a music event after all!) will be going in the cafeteria of Mound Westonka High School, located immediately next to the Performing Arts Center. Cookies and other snacks will also available for purchase during the pre-show event.
Tickets for the Okee Dokee Brothers and Troy Flemming concert (Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.) can be purchased for $15 both online at westonkapac.com/tickets and at the Westonka Activity Center. Online ticket sales end 24 hours before the event; all remaining seats will be available at the door one hour prior to the event (cash only).
