Among the 49 Youth Leaders with and without disabilities that were selected to gather in Beijing, China, from Nov. 12 through Nov. 17 were Amelie Wall, a graduate of Orono High School, and Olivia Jones, a senior at Minnetonka High School. The 2019 East Asia Regional Youth Leadership Summit lasted three days and centered around the Special Olympics and Lane Global Youth Leadership, who teamed “to empower Youth Leaders with and without intellectual disabilities through the Lead to Include Project.”
The purpose of the summit was to “continue the legacy of empowering youth to become change agents of inclusion in communities around the world and be part of a growing Unified Generation.”
Wall has been involved with the Special Olympics since she was 2 years old. Her mother, Suzanne Wall, began their participation with the pilot program for toddlers and Amelie began playing unified sports at Orono when she was in middle school. Now, as a freshman at Bethel University, Wall is in their BUILD Program, which “provides a supportive and comprehensive educational experience for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”
Wall’s involvement with the Special Olympics also includes her participation as a Global Messenger, where she was trained as a public speaking and advocacy ambassador as well as played on the Minnesota’s basketball team at the Special Olympics USA Games. Wall decided she could not miss this trip because it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“I learned so many things, but two things that I took out of it was learning how to show respect and how to include other people in a group setting,” she said.
Wall’s travel mate, Jones, has been involved in the Unified Special Olympics at Minnetonka High School for four years and has been a member of the Special Olympics Minnesota’s Student Board of Directors for two years.
“I decided to go to China because it sounded like an amazing opportunity to get to travel to a new country and work with an organization that I stand behind 100 percent,” she said.
During the Summit, Jones also said she gained insight on how people from other countries are implementing Unified practices in their communities as well as how to plan successful projects. Seeing how the practices are being used in real communities by people all over the world, Jones was able to see that those at the summit were all looking to achieve inclusion for all.
“I gained the knowledge that Special Olympics is so much bigger than just my community or the United States. People are striving for inclusion at a global scale and we are all interconnected in our efforts,” she said.
Chaperoning Wall and Jones on the trip was marketing and communications specialist for Special Olympics Minnesota, Katie Howlett.
“My experience as a chaperone was actually so easy! Amelie and Olivia are outstanding individuals. They were engaged and excited to meet new people from around the world,” she said.
Howlett adds the Unified Schools Program has been working to make schools and communities more inclusive. The Youth Leadership Summit is one way to “empower the next leaders of tomorrow.”
“We believe inclusion will change the world and when our youth begin to expect and demand inclusion in their schools, they will go on to create more inclusive communities,” she said.
