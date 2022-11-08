According to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, the following candidates have claimed seats in the Nov. 8 general election.
U.S. CONGRESS
In Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Tom Emmer took more than 61 percent of the vote to defeat DFL challenger Jeanne Hendricks.
MINNESOTA DISTRICT 17
In State Senate District 17, incumbent Republican Glenn Gruenhagen is the presumptive winner over DFL challenger Chad Tschimperle with 69.1 percent of the vote with 78 percent of precincts reporting. In state House District 17B, Republican Bobbie V. Harder ran unopposed and claimed 96.6 percent of the vote with the same number of precincts reporting as the senate race.
MINNESOTA DISTRICT 48
State Senate District 48, Republican Julia Coleman is the presumptive winner over DFL candidate Dan Kessler, 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent with 92 percent of precincts reporting.
In state House District 48A, Republican incumbent Jim Nash is the presumptive winner over DFL challenger Nathan Kells, with 61 percent to 38.8 percent of the vote, with 93 percent of precincts reporting.
CARVER COUNTY
In Carver County District 1, incumbent Gayle Degler defeated challenger Lisa Anderson, 52.4 to 47.5 percent. In District 2, Tom Workman claimed victor over Jay Johnson, 54.2 to 45.5 percent. In District 4, Tim Lynch ran unopposed and took 99 percent of the vote. In District 5, John P. Fahey claimed victory over wit Aaron Burkhart with 57.9 percent of the vote.
Current county sheriff Jason Kamerud ran unopposed, and claimed 98.7 percent of the vote.
Mark Metz ran unopposed for county attorney and took 99.3 percent of the vote.
COLOGNE
In Cologne, incumbent mayor Matt Lein ran unopposed and took 96.6 percent of the vote; and Rachel Lenzen and Carol Szaroletta took the two open council seats with 54.8 and 43 percent of the vote, respectively.
HAMBURG
In Hamburg, incumbent mayor Christopher Lund defeated challenger Richard Odoms by an 80.3 to 17.9 percent margin. The two open council seats were claimed by Eric Poppler and Mitch Polzin, with 35.4 and 34 percent of the vote, respectively.
MAYER
In Mayer, Mike Dodge took 96.4 percent of the vote in the unopposed mayor’s race; and Derek Ely claimed 81.2 percent of the vote to take one of two open council seats. No candidate ran for the other seat.
NEW GERMANY
In New Germany, Steve Van Lith ran unopposed for mayor and took 94.8 percent of the vote; while Kevin Grove (51.7 percent) and Tom Mielke (46.8 percent) ran unopposed for the two open council seats.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA
In NYA, Carol Lagergren took 9.7 percent of the vote in the unopposed mayoral race; and Charlie Storms (45.5 percent) and Brooke M. Allen (29.6 percent) claimed the two open council seats.
CENTRAL SCHOOLS
Josh Kroells (37.6 percent), Connor Russell Smith (31.7 percent), and Emily Perlbachs (29.8 percent) ran unopposed for the three open seats on the Central school board.
WACONIA
In Waconia, Nicole Waldron claimed the mayor’s post with 3 percent of the vote; and Nick Gleason (35.9 percent) and Jeff Grengs (34.2 percent) won the two open council slots. Steve Yetzer took 77.2 percent of the vote in the special election for council to claim victory.
WACONIA SCHOOLS
The Waconia school board race has four presumed victors with 15 of 17 precincts reporting. Candidates Melanie Hagen (14 percent), Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden (13.4 percent), Jesse Bergstrom (13.1 percent), and Kelly Amott (12.5 percent) are the presumptive winners.
WATERTOWN
Michael Walters ran unopposed for mayor and took 87 percent of the vote; and Kay Thul (46.8 percent) and Fred McGuire (26.3 percent) took the the two open council seats.
WATERTOWN-MAYER SCHOOLS
In the regular election, Erika Schulz (29 percent), Jeffrey Onell (25.6 percent), and Hunter Feldt (25.3 percent) claimed the three open seats on the Watertown-Mayer school board. In the special election, Lisa Neaton ran unopposed and took 99.1 percent of the vote.
