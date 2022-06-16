A consortium of Hennepin County Leagues of Women Voters (Brooklyn Park/Osseo/Maple Grove, Crystal/New Hope/East Plymouth/Robbinsdale, Edina, Golden Valley, Minneapolis, Minnetonka/Eden Prairie/Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Wayzata/Plymouth) will co-host two candidate forums for the primary election. All candidates who filed for Hennepin County Attorney and Hennepin County Sheriff were invited.
These events are free and open to the public. The forums will be live streamed at www.stlouispark.org, and will be available on YouTube and other sources after the event. The specific details for each forum are:
County Attorney
This forum will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard. The candidates Martha Holton Dimick, Jarvis Jones, Tad Jude, Mary Moriarty, Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh, and Ryan Winkler.
Candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues of concern to voters. League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County member Laura Helmer will moderate.
County Sheriff
This forum will be held on Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard. The candidates are Joseph Banks, Jai Hanson, and Dawanna Witt. League of Women Voters of White Bear Lake Area member Mary Santi will moderate this event.
Voters attending the forum have two opportunities to submit questions to the candidates. Written questions will be accepted throughout the forum. The League also has an email for voters to submit questions in advance. That email address is vote@lwvmpls.org. Please indicate the name of the forum in questions submitted by email. By League of Women Voters policy, the identity of the person asking the question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email will remain confidential with all identifying information removed before the event.
Audience members will also have the opportunity to submit questions in writing at the event, in accordance with Forum Rules.
The League of Women Voters Minnesota, a nonpartisan, 501(c)3 political organization, encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. We do not endorse or oppose candidates for office or political parties. Membership is open to all. Membership information will also be available at the Candidate Forums.
For more information, please contact Jackie Wells, LWV Golden Valley Voter Service Chair at lwvgv@lwvmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.