The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Freshwater, has declared Ice Out for Lake Minnetonka on April 2, 2019 at approximately 9:48 a.m. The longstanding tradition of declaring Ice Out on Lake Minnetonka is the official start to the boating season.
The HCSO Water Patrol unit routinely patrols Lake Minnetonka to monitor ice thickness. Lake Minnetonka is just over 14,500 acres in size with 37 bays. Today, around 9:48 a.m., HCSO deputies, along with members of Freshwater, were able to safely pilot a patrol boat through all the lake’s channels and bays without obstruction by ice.
Currently, Minnesota’s Stay at Home order does allow for boating activities, with a few restrictions. Families or other cohabitating groups may be on a boat together even if the boat does not allow them to stay six feet apart. However, tying rafts or boats together would constitute a gathering under Governor Walz’s executive order, and therefore is not allowed.
“Obviously, this is an unusual start to boating season,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David P. Hutchinson. “We know that not everyone who enjoys water recreation will be able to get out onto the lake due to the state’s Stay at Home order. However, we know that there will still be people getting out on the lakes as normal, and we’re encouraging everyone to keep basic water safety in mind.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to take precautions when they are on the water – or near water. Here are some safety reminders:
Use caution when boating on Lake Minnetonka. There are many navigational buoys that are not in place yet.
It’s especially important to wear a life jacket when boating. Currently, water temperatures on all bodies of water are cold. If you were to fall into water, hypothermia happens quickly in these conditions.
When boating or spending time near water, let someone know where you are going and when you will return.
Parents and caregivers are urged to supervise children when they are near the water.
In addition, Sophia’s Law requires that all recreational boats that have an enclosed accommodation compartment, including sailboats with motors, must be equipped with a watercraft carbon monoxide detector.
Freshwater and HCSO have jointly declared Ice Out for over a decade. The average Ice Out declaration falls around April 14. The record early Ice Out declaration was March 17 in 2016. The record late Ice Out declaration was May 5, recorded in 1857 and 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.