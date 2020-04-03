Given the option of competing with others of the same age or competing with others who, for all he knew, were years ahead in experience, Bode Anderson risked the latter—and proved himself qualified.
The 16-year-old from Minnetrista competed as a freestyle skier this year in the Men’s Open division during the multi-run competitive ski and snowboarding event hosted by USASA every January-March. He placed second in the state and 21st in the country for slopestyle skiing during the Upper Midwest Snow Series and qualified for nationals.
And though the series does have a free ski juniors class for competitors 16 and 17 years old, Anderson said he wanted the additional challenge that came with competing in the open class. “If I’m really going to take my skiing to the next level, I need to start really challenging myself,” he said.
For Anderson, the season’s results were a mixed achievement: his top five ski runs qualified him for the organization’s national competition for both slopestyle skiing and Big Air skiing; nationals this year would have taken him to Copper Mountain, Colo.—except that they were cancelled due to COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic.
Sure, it was a blow, said Anderson: he called the news “unfortunate” but then gave a slight pause and a second consideration to instead focus on what he was able to achieve.
“It’s unfortunate that I couldn’t compete in nationals this year due to the virus…but I was glad to see that although I pushed myself to the Open Class I was still able to make it. I still feel accomplished.”
It seems a fitting reaction for a guy who trains his ski tricks – the grinds down rails or boxes; the mid-air grabs; the switches and corks, or flips, that Anderson says the judges like – almost casually, through the goggles of a kid just having fun.
“There’s not really any set thing that I do,” said Anderson of his twice-weekly practices. “I just go out there and see how I’m feeling and try to push myself. I just try and push myself through whatever movement I can find that day.”
Anderson has been skiing since he was three years old and had tried a bit of racing almost from the beginning (both his parents are big into the sport, too), but he admitted the racing angle wasn’t for him. He switched from racing to freestyle when he was about six and said even his parents could see he enjoyed the creativity and mixed challenges of free ski more than the narrower goal that defines speed skiing.
“I like slopestyle skiing mostly because you’re able to put together a line of tricks that you can do. For me, it’s rewarding to see myself do multiple tricks in a row that are usually difficult,” said Anderson, who also contrasted slopestyle with Big Air skiing. “Big Air is just a single jump and you try and throw the best mid-air trick that you can.”
Anderson said the coaches at Hyland Hills, each of them with a certain area of expertise, taught him a lot and have been able coach him in areas he needs improvement: his current project is perfecting the tumbling, mid-air flip called a cork. He also worked on larger inverted jumps this year, which allowed him to particiapte at a higher level of competition, said mom Wendy Applegate.
And like his line of tricks, Anderson’s also not limiting himself to just one organization. He said he’s trying out the competition run through the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association (USSA). But while certain differences exist between USSA and USASA, the skiers themselves are a consistent group.
“It’s something I’ve noticed, just in the past, of freestyle skiers, especially upper Midwest skiers, is we’re all very supportive of each other. We’ve cut out this sort of niche,” he said.
And the Olympics? Slopestyle was added to the events with the 2014 Sochi Games, but Anderson isn’t sure it’s a goal he’s aiming for just yet.
“I would like to get to that level,” Anderson mused, then paused briefly before explaining that he’s also seen others his age who are better than he is and that rather than the Olympics, “I would like to at least make it onto the Rough Tour, at least the first round.” The Rough Tour is generally considered a feeder into the X Games.
