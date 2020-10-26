Two candidates are vying to represent Minnesota House District 33A at the state Capitol. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jerry Hertaus, a realtor and developer, will face off against Maple Plain City Council member and business owner candidate Caitlin Cahill, who is running under the DFL banner.
Both candidates were asked a series of questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers. These are their unedited responses.
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Cahill: Through my work on city council and in our local schools, I found our community’s needs were not being met at the state level, often because of partisan politics. Our schools are underfunded, critical safety upgrades to our roads are taking years, healthcare costs continue to rise, many of our families and businesses lack adequate internet access, and serious environmental threats like water pollution are not being addressed. I am running because we need a representative who is proactive and makes data-driven decisions. I will collaborate across party lines and levels of government to develop practical solutions for Minnesotans.
Hertaus: Thank you for the honor and privilege of having served the many hard- working constituents of House District 33A for these past eight years as your State Representative. I am seeking re-election to continue representing our district with my proven record of chief authoring legislation that has past passed into law. Making Minnesota a more competitive place to start, expand or grow a business benefits everyone with increases in jobs, employment, aiding economic expansion and more prosperity for all. Improving efficiency and delivery of state services is necessary to ensure there are adequate safety nets for less fortunate individuals.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Cahill: I will leverage my experience as a nonpartisan elected official and my business customer service skills to bridge partisan divides and legislate people-first policy for the whole of our community. A critical part of this is being accessible to constituents and listening to their input. I believe good governance is an open-dialogue between constituents and their representatives, and will continue to hold events open to the public, such as town halls and community conversations.
Hertaus: Experience. I have been a successful entrepreneur and business owner these past 47 years. I have a broad and diverse work history which includes employment in the health care industry as a CCU/ICU nurse (5yrs.), agricultural experience as a farmer (42 yrs.), nursery, garden & floral store owner (15yrs.), construction trades as a finish carpenter (35 yrs.), custom home builder (35 yrs.), real estate developer (26 yrs.), Realtor® and real estate broker (32yrs.). I represent our district’s constituents and their livelihoods well with these broad occupational experiences as an owner of all these diverse enterprises.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Cahill: The most pressing issue is our economic recovery. One of the most effective ways to address this is to pass a bonding bill, which will create well-paying jobs in communities across the state and also benefit public safety, with upgrades to our roads, bridges, and water systems. Bonding could also be used to implement high-speed internet statewide, which will facilitate small business development, support our schools, and expand health services through telemedicine. The benefit of bonding is that the financial cost will be spread out over several years, while immediately benefitting our economy.
Hertaus: I wish there were just one issue. Unfortunately, events of the past six months have propelled Covid-19 (public health), public safety and our jobs & economy as all important issues touching nearly all our constituents. Without public safety and an ordered and civil society we cannot provide public health or a healthy and vibrant economy. We must adequately fund all our first responders in public safety and public health in-order to serve the greater good. We need adequate funding for recruitment and retention of future first responders. Our future commerce and industry and a vibrant economy depends upon the former.
Question 4: How would you work to overcome partisan roadblocks that hinder legislation at the state level?
Cahill: I will focus on our shared values rather than our individual party designations, and will collaborate with any legislator who wants the same end goal. For example, I know there are people in all parties that want equitable access to broadband internet for our rural communities, and I will work with partners from any political party to meet this critical need. We will not all agree on everything, but we should always work together on the issues we do agree on. I believe our diverse perspectives lead to stronger solutions.
Hertaus: Minnesota has a long history of divided government and divergent views. The very core of our constitutional republic permits this healthy dialogue and dissent. Without divided government, too often the minority opinion is not heard or ignored. While some might infer that partisanship is a roadblock, others would view it as insurance that the tyranny of the majority does not trample over the minority. Minnesota has past been wise to maintain divided government and when it has not, partisan overreach has too often been the result to the detriment of the minority. Divided government does force compromises.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Cahill: I have served our community for over a decade. I am currently a nonpartisan city council member in Maple Plain, where I’m the Fire Commission Chair and a member of the Economic Development Authority, Personnel Committee, and Chamber of Commerce. I worked for over a decade in our local schools and spent nine years on the county library board, experiencing first-hand the challenges in public education. I also served on the board of a career and technology education nonprofit, collaborating with students, educators, and businesses to support people in the trades.
Hertaus: The entire nature of my career has been centered around solving problems. In health care it was developing a care plan that alleviates pain, suffering and a return to wellness. In business, employing your talent, knowledge and expertise is service for a mutual benefit. Whether building a new home or developing real estate for new home sites, negotiation skills are an essential tool which moves projects forward. Just like in housing, legislating requires building partnerships. I have had eight years of experience at the legislature building trusted relationships which permits productive negotiations and gets you to the finish line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.