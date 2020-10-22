Two candidates are facing off for the Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 seat.
Commercial Real Estate, Former Owner of Fine Music Café and Tech Entrepreneur, Dario Anselmo, is facing Vice Chair of the Hopkins School Board and Vice President of Strategy at The Expectations Project, Chris LaTondresse.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses:
What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Anselmo: As a business and civic leader, I’ve always had a passion for solving problems. In these challenging times I believe we need to have people in public service that are willing to listen, learn, and then lead. I decided to run for office again with goal of putting people and principles over partisan politics.
LaTondresse: I’m running for Commissioner because we need good government now more than ever. Hennepin County is the second-largest government in Minnesota (second only to the state), with a $2.5 billion budget that touches the lives of 1 in 5 Minnesotans. It’s human services at a time of rising hunger, homelessness, and mental health needs. It’s public health keeping us healthy and safe in a pandemic. It’s transportation moving people, goods, and ideas. It’s public safety at a time of growing civil unrest and citizen demands for our justice system to better reflect the promise of equal justice for all.
What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Anselmo: 50 years of residing in Hennepin County in three very unique communities; Orono, Minneapolis, and Edina has given me a unique perspective into understanding our County. I also know first had the importance of public safety from my years of working in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies Assn endorsed me because of my prior commitments to public safety. I am also the only candidate in this race that is running as a non-partisan.
LaTondresse: Retiring Commissioner Jan Callison leaves behind some pretty big shoes to fill on the Hennepin County Board. All of us owe her a debt of gratitude for her longstanding service to our community. That’s why I’m so proud to have earned her endorsement. Nobody knows better than Commissioner Callison just how important, or how challenging, this role can be. We’re living in extraordinary times. Our next Commissioner will have their work cut out for them. As the only candidate with experience serving in local government, and a career entirely devoted to public service, I promise that I’m up to the task.
What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Anselmo: Mental Health: More of our family, friends, and fellow citizens are experiencing mental health challenges than ever before. It’s a tsunami in the making due to years of under appreciation for how real it is, as well as the way we treat and fund it. I will be a vocal advocate taking a transformative approach to how we can collaborate better with our healthcare providers, government, schools, and other partners to move the needle on this health crisis.
LaTondresse: As Commissioner, I’ll prioritize stabilizing the county budget and reimagining government on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ll balance fiscal responsibility with smart upstream investments in affordable housing, mobility, public health, and bold, resilient action on climate change. Public safety for all is a top priority, and I’ll work closely with the Hennepin County Sheriff to ensure his department has the resources needed to keep our community safe. I oppose defunding the police, but believe reforms are needed to ensure our public safety system treats everyone the same and delivers equal justice. That’s what this moment demands.
What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Anselmo: My 35 year career as an entrepreneur, business owner, civic and non-profit has given me the necessary experience and a track record of accomplishments to be able to lead on day one as your next county commissioner. I have always worked as a positive and authentic leader to be a practical problem solver.
LaTondresse: As Vice-Chair of the Hopkins School Board, I’ve led our community through the COVID-19 crisis, educating and feeding thousands of students and stabilizing a $100 million public sector budget. I served in the Obama Administration at USAID as a key advisor on Feed the Future, an ambitious public-private partnership uniting stakeholders across government, business, civil society, and faith communities to fight global hunger. Together we unlocked $3.5 billion in new investments, generated $13.7 billion in agricultural sales, and lifted 5.2 million+ families out of hunger. As your next Commissioner, I’ll put these experiences, skills, and values to work for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.