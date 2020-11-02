While many area voters have already cast their ballots, there are still local voters that will head to the polling place on Nov. 3. Ahead of the Election Day vote, here is a rundown of what voters will see on their ballot.
In Mound, incumbent Mayor Ray Salazar is facing challenges from Sherrie Pugh and Julie Distel; while incumbent Paula Larson tries to hold onto her city council seat and challengers Drew Heal, Jason Holt, Nichole Spiess and Debra Vertnik try to claim it.
St. Bonifacius voters will choose between Terrill Anderson, Matthew Pietrafitta and Robert I. Smestad Jr. for two open council seats. In the special council election, Sarah Eiler is running against Thomas Schufman. Kerry Taylor is running unopposed in the mayor’s race.
In Minnetrista, incumbent Mayor Lisa Whalen is being challenged by Shannon Bruce; and Ann MacGregor, Cathleen Reffkin and Damian Young are seeking council seats.
Orono voters will see a trio of incumbents running unchallenged – Mayor Dennis Walsh and city councilmembers Richard Crosby and Victoria Seals.
Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner is running unopposed; and Tony David, MikeFeldmann, Gina Joyce and Anita Secord are seeking council spots.
Maple Plain voters will make a choice between incumbent Mayor Julie M. Maas-Kusske and challenger Jerome Young; while incumbents Mike DeLuca and John Fay are running unopposed for council.
Spring Park Mayor Jerome P. “Jerry” Rockvam is running unopposed; and incumbent councilmembers Mark Chase and Jeff Hoffman face challengers Michael E. Mason and Bill Turner.
HENNEPIN COUNTY
In Hennepin County’s District 6, Dario Anselmo and Chris LaTondresse are seeking the commissioner post; while Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau are seeking the District 7 commissioner spot.
STATE
Incumbent Republican state Sen. David Osmek is facing a challenge from DFLer Gretchen Piper in Senate District 33. In the related state House districts, incumbent Republican Rep. Jerry Hertaus is facing DFL candidate Caitlin Cahill in District 33A; and incumbent DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison is facing Republican challenger Andrew Myers in District 33B.
FEDERAL
Incumbent DFL Sen. Tina Smith is facing Republican Jason Lewis on Nov. 3; while incumbent DFL Rep. Dean Phillips is seeking to fend of a challenge from Republican Kendall Qualls.
ORONO TECHNOLOGY LEVY
Current technology funding in the Orono school district comes from a technology levy that was first approved in 2002 and then renewed in 2011 for 10 years. The levy generates approximately $1.1 million for technology funding - or $344.54 per student - and is set to expire in 2021. If approved, the proposed levy would revoke the existing levy of 2.539 percent and replace it with a new authorization of 4.516 percent for the next 10 years. After receiving feedback from residents, the new authorization was reduced from 5.023 percent. The levy would raise approximately $1,988,720 for taxes the first year it’s levied. Within Orono’s district, a median-value home at $400,000 would see a tax increase of $6.25 per month. A $200,000 home would see a $2.83 increase per month and a $1,000,000 home would see a $17.75 increase per month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.