Two candidates are vying to represent Minnesota Senate District 33 at the Capitol. Incumbent Republican Sen. Dave Osmek, a health care consultant, will face business strategist and DFL candidate Gretchen Piper.
Both candidates were asked a series of questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers. These are their unedited responses.
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Osmek: It has been an honor to serve in the Senate for the past 8 years. While I have achieved some of my goals from when I first ran for office, the job is not done. Minnesota is projected to have at least a $2.5 billion deficit in our next budget and we need experienced leaders who can make the tough decisions needed and fight against the DFL urge to raise taxes. Draining money from your wallet and businesses that are already suffering must not happen. Government must do more with less of your tax dollars, now more than ever.
Piper: I am running for State Senate to represent us - the people. We must move beyond partisan gridlock and special interests and work hard to forge real, common sense, sustainable solutions to the toughest issues facing our communities. I am running to represent our shared values for excellent public education, accessible healthcare, a healthy environment, community safety, protecting our seniors and veterans, and good government that represents us all. We need to come together and put our values into action and deliver much needed results to the people of Minnesota, and that is what I plan to do when elected.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Osmek: In these challenging times, experience and a record of success are critical. As a city councilman in Mound over 11 years, I developed the skills to work with residents and fellow councilmembers to best serve our city. As senator, I have worked with Republicans AND Democrats to move common sense legislation forward to improve Minnesota, be it Hwy 12 Safety funding or energy policies that were supported by 75% of Democrat senators on my committee. But I do hold firm on issues that matter, such fighting against wasteful spending.
Piper: Listening is the foundation of good representation. I am committed to holding regular town halls, meeting with all constituents, and frequent legislative updates. My opponent has not held a public town hall in 7 years and refuses to meet with some constituents. I am running to represent us, and do not take special interest or lobbyist money, while my opponent does. I have spent my career working to find real solutions to difficult challenges with people from opposing positions. I am committed to working across the aisle to forge real, lasting solutions.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Osmek: Jobs/Economy: The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic damage that could take years to recover from. I fully supported the Governor’s original emergency order, to ensure that hospitals were prepared. But the demand by the Governor to continue his unilateral powers must end, so we can return to our form of government where the Executive and Legislative branches are co-equal. Public Safety and reopening schools are also vital to Minnesota’s future and success. Defunding police only encourages more lawless behavior and I will fight against the defunding movement.
Piper: On day one, our legislators must be ready to work together on the biggest issues Minnesota faces for COVID 19 recovery. We need leaders ready to create strong, bipartisan action focused on addressing rapid, accessible testing, economic rebuilding and job growth, making hard decisions to balance the state budget, and stimulating the economy, while supporting education and health and safety of all Minnesotans.
Question 4: How would you work to overcome partisan roadblocks that hinder legislation at the state level?
Osmek: As chair of the Senate Energy & Utilities committee, I have strived to develop bills that have bipartisan support and have been successful. My most recent omnibus bill gained the support of 3 out of 4 Democrat senators in committee, showing my record of working with minority members and finding common ground. I have also worked to find common ground on our transition to clean energy, but we can not afford to ignore the economic damage and reliability issues. I have a proven record of bringing stakeholders together to work on these important issues.
Piper: I will listen and work on our shared goals of a thriving economy, strong schools, safe communities and passing a jobs bill that meets the needs of our state including roads, working water treatment facilities, broadband and good jobs. Our current legislature is divided by partisan games and special interest money, rather than doing the work of the people. I will not take special interest money. I will bring my business experience of successfully bringing together diverse interests to achieve our common aims for a healthy, strong Minnesota.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Osmek: Staying connected with the communities I represent is very important and I make it a priority to meet in every city I represent once per year. As your senator, I have had over 100 city & town hall meetings where I come to you and hear about your issues and priorities. I also try to be direct and honest about my opinions, not using psychobabble and new-age double talk. I am supported by Farm Bureau, Minnesota Police & Peace Officers Association, and TwinWest and Minnesota Chamber PACs because my record speaks to our values, not Minneapolis & St Paul radicals.
Piper: I bring my ability to listen and build around shared values; my business experience; and hard work. I have a deep roots here, dedication to community and a track record of successful projects. I represent our shared goals of a strong economy, fiscal responsibility, quality education, affordable healthcare, environmental protection, and community safety. I am committed to addressing issues that are eroding our democracy, getting money out of politics, and creating a government that works for all of us.
