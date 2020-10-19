Four candidates are facing off for two seas on the Spring Park City Council.
Incumbent Mark Chase and incumbent Jeff Hoffman will try to hold on to their seats, and will face Planning Commissioner Michael E. Mason and Bill Turner in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Candidate Bill Turner did not respond to requests to participate in this Q&A
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses:
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Chase: I was appointed to the Spring Park city council in November 2019 due to a vacancy, and the term for my appointed seat is ending this year. I have enjoyed my time serving the community, and would like to continue to represent the residents of Spring Park for the next four years. My family loves Spring Park, and I want to see it thrive as a small town lake community.
Hoffman: I have a strong belief that everyone should give back to their country and their community; this was the main reason I served in the Air Force for 4 years. I also have a strong passion for government transparency. I feel that citizens need to be more involved and active; after all this is our community. Keeping the issues as well as new ideas in front of the residents will insure the outcome is a positive one for all.
Mason: I have been an active member of the Spring Park Planning Commission for 15 years. I am interested in continuing to play a role in our city government as a City Council member. I feel our city is unique and want the identity of Spring Park to continue to be independent and citizen focused.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Chase: I have gained experience on the city council for the last year, serving on the Police and Lake Minnetonka Communications Commissions. My wife and I have lived in Spring Park since 2016, but we still have a relatively fresh and young perspective on the city, and ideas to improve it. For instance, we walk the city daily, and have noticed many areas of concern for pedestrian safety. I would also love to see a community gathering/event hosted by the city. Our infrastructure is aging, and would like to see thoughtful maintenance and updates as projects move forward.
Hoffman: My dedication and commitment to serve. I volunteer and serve on several other various committees, both professional and personal. Having this background and experience has helped me to look at issues from different perspectives. This ensures that the overall objectives are met, and the outcomes will benefit all. This is the essence of local government and I understand and embrace this.
Mason: My tenure as a homeowner for the past 40 years in Spring Park, separate me from other candidates. My attendance at Planning Commission meetings is one hundred percent. Being active in the city government has given me a historical view of where our city was, where it is now, and where our future lies. Understanding the history of our city, provides a perspective on our future.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Chase: I think the biggest issue for Spring Park is determining our identity going into the future. As I learn more about our history, I have realized that we have transitioned from a weekend cabin community to full-time residences, and this brings many challenges. I would like to see more businesses and offerings for our residents, so that we don’t have to rely on neighboring communities as much, and also see new businesses that take advantage of Lake Minnetonka and the Dakota Regional Trail.
Hoffman: I want to ensure that we stay ahead of maintaining our infrastructure. We have updated some of our sewer and water systems, but we need to ensure that we remain proactive in maintenance and replacement before we have issues. Secondly, I want to ensure that we take the necessary steps in providing safe pedestrian and bike movement within the city. With development increasing to the west we will be challenged in keeping everyone safe. I would explore additional (safe) bike and walking corridors that will connect with key areas within the city as well as the current regional trail.
Mason: The most pressing issue that Spring Park faces is the infra structure rebuilding and the cost. This will impact all of us in Spring Park, like many other cities. With the consultation of experts we will have the information to evaluate the needed changes and the cost of pending projects. As a city council we need to convey the information to homeowners. Everyone needs to know the nature of the problem, and what options there are for addressing the needed upgrades in infra structure, and how this will impact the cost of living in Spring Park.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Chase: My educational background focused on business entrepreneurship and mechanical engineering. This unique combination has allowed me to think about new ideas for our city, while also relying heavily on data and available information to make smart, logical decisions. I also love speaking with residents, and getting involved in the community. I want to hear from as many residents as possible, and truly feel connected and informed of community needs and vision for the future.
Hoffman: I have over 18 years of involvement with the City of Spring Park having previously served on the City Council for over four years and currently serving on the Planning Commission for over 14 years; 10 years as the current chair. I was also appointed to the City Council this year to fill a vacant position. I understand the challenges facing small town government and want our citizens to have a voice. I understand that empowering city staff to have the latitude to research and act upon directives from the council, and not just merely facilitate, will increase the overall performance and efficiency that will ultimately reduce costs.
Mason: My participation in the Planning Commission for 15 years has the provided education, knowledge and background to be a valued member of our City Council. I ask for your vote!
