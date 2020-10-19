Four candidates are facing off for two seats on the Long Lake City Council.
Finance mathematician and software developer Mike Feldmann will face Gina Joyce, a business development manager at Cargill Health Technologies, Anita Secord and Tony David in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Candidate Tony David did not respond to requests to participate in this Q&A.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses:
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Feldmann: My top priority is the citizens of Long Lake. Long Lake is your city and I want to serve as the conduit through which your voice will be heard on current and upcoming issues. These include redevelopment of our downtown, efficient use of your tax dollars, prioritizing keeping the Long Lake fire department in Long Lake, and the needed road improvements throughout our city. I am committed to supporting the first responders of the Fire & Police departments as the bedrock of our community.
Joyce: My family and I feel incredibly fortunate to call Long Lake our home! As such, I hope to contribute to the community by dedicating my time and skillsets in five key aspects: 1. Advocate for Long Lake residents by maintaining affordability 2. Protect our community spaces and shared resources, including the lake, parks, and fire department 3. Encourage new ideas for growth, safety, and community engagement 4. Preserve our special, small town feel in accordance with the Long Lake 2040 Comprehensive Plan 5. Support the small businesses that help make our community so special.
Secord: I have always contributed to the communities I lived in. Part of service and being a good neighbor. We have some big decisions coming and I want to help in that process.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Feldmann: I will prioritize citizen concerns over all other interests at all times. I feel that I have special skills related to finance and oversight that I bring to the table. Attention to detail is crucial in all financial matters. Diligence is required to make sure we are efficiently applying every tax dollar as we work towards our shared goals in Long Lake.
Joyce: I represent a growing demographic of young families in Long Lake, bringing a new perspective and innovative ideas for achieving city initiatives. I am deeply invested in ensuring that our community thrives for the next 50 years, and beyond. I also recognize that part of what has made Long Lake so special is its foundation - decades of history and culture - which I intend to honor and reference as a guiding light for the shaping of our community’s future.
Secord: Living 27 years in Long Lake. These years I have been thru the struggles before, during and after the bypass. I know what has been looked at and what works and what does not. I am currently on the city Planning Commission. I love my city.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Feldmann: Financial accountability and affordability. The city has determined the need to raise tax revenue yet we are in the middle of a global pandemic and many in our community are struggling financially. We need to find ways that the city can use its tax resources more efficiently. I will roll up my sleeves and use every tool we have to do more with the tax money the people of Long Lake have entrusted to us.
Joyce: We are in unprecedented times, in the midst of a global pandemic coupled with societal, political, and cultural turbulence. That’s why it’s more important than ever to ensure careful consideration, oversight, and communication of upcoming initiatives for the community of Long Lake. If elected, I would work to ensure that safety and financial stability are a top priority for residents and small businesses. I would also strive to enable enhanced community outreach for two-way communications in the age of virtual City Council meetings.
Secord: Aging infrastructure and bringing in business. I think the residents need to be more involved in the options on the infrastructure and better communication with good information for decision making for them. As well as input.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Feldmann: My professional background in finance and mathematics will be an asset to the Long Lake City Council. I will work on behalf of the citizens in this detail oriented process of efficiently using the city’s resources to enhance all citizens’ quality of life in all matters. I have had experience with developers in my neighborhood and have learned first hand about the process involved. I will ensure that the city is accountable to its residents for all future developments and make sure they are consistent with the community’s vision and comprehensive plan.
Joyce: As a member of the Long Lake Park Board, I’ve experienced the tremendous impact that we as residents can have in the continual improvement and preservation of our small town sanctuary. Additionally, my background in animal science and business development demonstrate my ability to be both compassionate and analytical, while keeping an open mindset. Finally, my experience in project management highlights an attention to details in the scope, schedule, and cost of key initiatives. I feel these skillsets would contribute to the Long Lake City Council in a meaningful way.
Secord: Lived in Long Lake 27 years. Currently on the City Planning Commission. Served my communities as a Volunteer Police Reservists, EMT and Firefighter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.