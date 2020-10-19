Three candidates are facing off for two seats on the St. Bonifacius city council.
Incumbents Terrill Anderson and Robert Smestad, Jr. are competing against Matthew Pietrafitta in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses. Neither Smestad nor Pietrafitta opted to take part in this Q&A.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Anderson: I would be honored to be returned to the St. Bonifacius City Council. I have been a member of the council for 18 years and a business owner in town for over 24 years. I believe I still have ideas and experience to contribute to help make our town work!
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Anderson: I believe my experience as a local business owner gives me insights on the needs of our city and business community. I have also gained experience from being a council member, serving as acting mayor and a charitable gambling manager.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Anderson: Continued maintenance of our cities infrastructure. We need to work on new improvements, such as Parks, sidewalks and Trails. Continued work on development and redevelopment in our business area. Keeping in mind to having small impacts on our budget.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Anderson: Management experience in my own business as well as the Westonka Jaycees. Volunteering with the Jaycees as well as the Lions Club.
