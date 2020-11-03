With a record number of Minnesota voters casting ballots in the 2020 – mainly by mail or early, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – the following election tallies for contested races are considered preliminary.
HENNEPIN COUNTY DISTRICT 6
In the District 6 commissioner race, Chris LaTondresse holds a lead over Dario Anselmo, 52.6 percent to 47 percent.
LONG LAKE
In Long Lake, Mike Feldmann and Gina Joyce have garnered seats on the city council, taking 38.7 and 29.6 percent of the vote, respectively. Anita Secord (20.7 percent) and Tony David (10.3 percent) ran unsuccessfully.
Incumbent Charlie Miner ran unopposed for mayor.
MAPLE PLAIN
Maple Plain’s incumbent mayor Julie M. Maas-Kusske soundly defeated challenger Jerome Young, taking 68.2 percent of the vote to Young’s 30.3.
Incumbent councilmembers Mike DeLuca and John Fay ran unopposed.
MINNETRISTA
Minnetrista’s incumbent mayor Lisa Whalen retained her post, defeating challenger Shannon Bruce 52.8 percent to 46.9 percent.
In the city council race, Ann MacGregor and Cathleen Reffkin claimed the two open seats with 44.5 and 34.2 percent of the vote, respectively. Damian Young garnered 20.6 percent.
MOUND
Mound incumbent mayor Ray Salazar held off challenges from Julie Distel and Sherrie Pugh. Salazar took 35.2 percent of the vote, while Distel claimed 33.3 percent and Pugh took 31 percent.
In the city council race, Jason Holt and incumbent Paula Larson claimed seats, with Holt taking 33.2 percent and Larson taking 21 percent. Drew Heal (15.7 percent), Debra Vertnik (15.4 percent) and Nichole Spiess (14 percent) also ran.
ORONO
Orono incumbent mayor Dennis Walsh and incumbent councilmembers Victoria Seals and Richard Crosby ran unopposed.
ST. BONIFACIUS
In the city council election, Terrill Anderson and Robert Smestad retained their council seats, taking 36.7 percent and 31.2 percent of the vote, respectively. Matthew Pietrafitta (30.2 percent) also ran.
In the city’s special council election, Sarah Eiler defeated Thomas Schufman, 65.9 to 33.3 percent.
Kerry Taylor ran unopposed for the mayor’s post.
SPRING PARK
In the city council race, Mark Chase and Jeff Hoffman claimed spots on the council, garnering 34.8 and 26.7 percent of the vote, respectively. Michael Mason (19 percent) and Bill Turner (18.4 percent) also ran.
Incumbent mayor Jerry Rockvam ran unopposed.
ORONO SCHOOLS
The Orono school district’s request to revoke and replace the capital project levy was narrowly defeated, 50.3 to 49.6 percent.
STATE
In Minnesota Senate District 33, incumbent Republican Sen. David Osmek held off a challenge from DFL candidate Gretchen Piper. Osmek garnered 54 percent of the vote as compared to Piper’s 46 percent.
In Minnesota House District 33A, incumbent Republican Rep. Jerry Hertaus defeated DFL challenger Caitlin Cahill, 58 percent to 41.9 percent.
In Minnesota House District 33B, incumbent DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison narrowly leads Republican challenger Andrew Meyers with 50 percent of the vote versus Myers’ 49.9 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.