Two candidates are vying to represent Minnesota House District 33B at the state Capitol. Incumbent DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison, a physician, will face Republican candidate and attorney Andrew Myers.
Both candidates were asked a series of questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers. These are their unedited responses.
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Morrison: I ran because I was concerned about the state of political discourse and I wanted to be part of positive, constructive problem solving and a voice for science and evidence-based policy. I’m running for re-election to continue that work and because I may be the only physician in the House as the only other doctor is not running for re-election. It has been a huge honor to represent our district in the House and a grave responsibility that I do not take lightly.
Myers: As a Commissioner and City Council Member in my community, I made significant updates to city ordinances, infrastructure, parks, and fiscal policies. The success I had in my community made me think about the bigger picture, which are all the families that make up District 33B. I want to take my community and successful business experience and work for everyone that lives in the District. Growing up, my parents instilled in me to do something kind for someone you don’t’ know every day and I want to continue that tradition by being your next State Representative.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Morrison: I have experience as a physician, as a former small business owner, as a board member on nonprofit organizations that work to protect women’s health, promote literacy and strive to eliminate racism, and as a legislator. I reached across the aisle and got 12 of my bills passed into law, including several healthcare reform bills and two that directly benefit our district. I’ve worked hard to represent our district well and have held 16 public town halls and have answered more than 4,000 constituent requests.
Myers: For the past 10 years, I served my community as a City Council Member, Planning Chair, Finance and Park’s Liaison and Fire and Police Department Liaison. I worked with citizens, staff and other elected officials on a daily basis budgeting, fixing infrastructure, long range planning, developing parks, and drafting city ordinances. For the past 12 years, I have operated a small business where I advise families with their businesses, real estate, and estate planning needs. I have developed a reputation as a respected business owner and community leader that listens and stands up for everyone.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Morrison: The most pressing issue facing all of us is the COVID pandemic and the economic fallout from the pandemic. We must get the virus under control so that our economy can fully recover. To do so, we must follow public health protocols and provide our businesses and workers the support they need to get through this crisis.
Myers: The economic toll of the pandemic has upended our lives, putting many in a financial crunch. I am concerned about the health of our small businesses, particularly as we’re going into winter where fewer people will be going out and our restaurants, breweries, and other venues won’t be able to take advantage of patios. I want to put my experience as a small business owner to work and will work with anyone to help families and businesses rebuild and recover so we can bring back jobs and paychecks. That includes preventing harmful tax increases on families who are already struggling.
Question 4: How would you work to overcome partisan roadblocks that hinder legislation at the state level?
Morrison: I worked hard to build relationships across the aisle and teamed up with Republican Senator Julie Rosen to pass two health care reforms into law: the Drug Price Transparency Act and a reform of the prior authorization process. Senator Rosen and I recently won an award from the Minnesota Medical Association for our bipartisan work. I was also named to the 10 member bipartisan bicameral conference committee that negotiated the final Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act.
Myers: One of the things I’ve enjoyed most about running for 33B is the engaging and meaningful conversations I’ve had with well over 12,000 people at their doors. I’ve had great conversations with people from all walks of life and all political parties, even those that I probably don’t agree with on some issues. That’s the same spirit I want to bring to the legislature — I’ll work with anyone to pass bills or bring attention to issues that are important to voters in our community. I am here to serve the people of District 33B.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Morrison: If you believe in the concept of a citizen legislature that brings people from different backgrounds with different skill sets together to make policy for our state, I think that having someone with a background in science and medicine is an important part of that mix. I’m a 6th generation Minnesotan and have practiced medicine here for 19 years, taking care of people from all different backgrounds. I served as the Vice Chair of the Health and Human Services Policy Committee in the House and got 12 of my bills passed into law with bipartisan support in the only divided legislature in the country.
Myers: I pride myself on interactions with people and making decisions based on facts. This was developed from years of serving my community, listening to people and advising families with their personal and business legal needs. This experience and dedication will be critical for our District and State to rebound economically as well as navigating and building relationship that have been let go. I have those establish relationships with leadership within the District and will be the one candidate that puts every family of District 33B First!
