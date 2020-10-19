Two candidates are competing in the special election for St. Bonifacius city council.
Incumbent Sarah Eiler’s term expires this year. Eiler is up against Waconia Brewing’s Thomas Schufman in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses. Eiler opted to not participate in this Q&A.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Schufman: The West metro is a rapidly growing section of the greater Minneapolis/St. Paul area. I’d like to help St. Bonifacius become more than a pass through city and see it continue to grow! We have some much potential with a beautiful downtown area, city park and great residents.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Schufman: Lived in St. Bonifacius for 8 years and my family and I have invested a lot of time and money in the local community. I consider myself an extroverted individual and like to talk to and listen to local residents. Their conversations, whether it’s positive or negative, paint a picture for how the city is doing. There is always room for improvement and I strive to help make our community an friendly, and fun place to live and visit.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Schufman: I feel we really need to utilize social media and update our website. Living in the digital age, I feel an update to our online presence is needed for us to grow as a community. I also would love to see more local businesses move into our city. Find a way to update main street, grow the south side and support current local businesses as we navigate these uncharted waters.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Schufman: I was a member of the Planning commission in years past as well as my local church council. I understand the process of how a city legislates, operates and how important things take time to be done right. I have the ability to not attack, insult or demand but instead work as a team to make positive change while providing a loud voice!
