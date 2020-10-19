Two candidates are facing off to become the Mayor of Maple Plain.
Incumbent Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske will try to hold her seat, and will face self-employed candidate Jerome “Jerry” Young in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses:
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Maas-Kusske: I am seeking re-election as mayor because I am passionate about the success and well-being of our Maple Plain community, as I have lived in the 55359-zip code since I was five years old. Additionally, there are several projects we have started that I would like to see through to completion, such as: our new road Gateway Bouvard, the renovation of Veteran’s Memorial Park, finding a permanent home for city hall, continued progress on our street maintenance plan, getting the park installed at the Meadows, etc.
Young: I was asked to run for this position by the citizens of Maple Plain.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Maas-Kusske: I am committed to and invested in this community. I am willing to work collaboratively with others and listen to community input. I welcome conversations with my neighbors and colleagues and truly believe that together we are better. I believe in acting proactively, such as investing maintenance to prevent more expensive repairs later. My active membership with the MN Mayors Association, the Regional Council of Mayors, MN Women in City Government, our chamber of commerce, and in our schools brings immense value to the city.
Young: I will listen to the needs of the people of Maple Plain. I will be the voice of the people.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Maas-Kusske: I feel the two most pressing issues facing our city today are; redeveloping our downtown and taking care of our infrastructure. I believe the first issue can be addressed by thinking outside of the box and being open to new ideas (funding options, controlled intersection, working collaboratively and different uses, etc.). We can address the second issue by continuing to implement the street maintenance plan that has been created and by properly maintaining and taking care of our water treatment plant.
Young: The city wants and needs new business to come to the city so we don’t have to drive to other cities to do our shopping. We also need to keep a strong relationship with West Hennepin Public Safety.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Maas-Kusske: I am a qualified candidate because I have been an elected official for six years, including four as mayor, in addition to many years as an engaged community member. Because of my experience and the relationships I have built with residents, business owners and elected officials I have been able to advocate for our city and partner with our Congressman, County Commissioner, Senator and Representative on multiple issues; Hwy 12, the pandemic, potential TIF funding, etc. I am the proven leader who works collaboratively with others and truly wants what is best for Maple Plain and all my neighbors.
Young: I have been an elected official for Maple Plain for over 14 years and I understand the needs of the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.