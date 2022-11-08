According to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, the following candidates have claimed seats in the Nov. 8 general election.
LONG LAKE
In Long Lake, all races were unopposed. Charlie Miner garnered 97.7 pct of the vote in the mayoral race; and Jahn Dyvik and Deirdre Kvale took 48.8 and 48.9 percent of the vote, respectively.
MAPLE PLAIN
In Maple Plain, unopposed candidates Connie Francis and Andrew Burak garnered 51.4 and 45.6 percent of the vote, respectively.
MINNETONKA BEACH
In Minnetonka Beach, unopposed mayor candidate Joseph S. Pagano took 98.9 percent of the vote; Jennifer Halverson and Chris J. Dovolis claimed 52.8 and 46.6 percent of the vote in the unopposed council races; and Christopher Zinn took 100 percent of the vote in the unopposed treasurer race.
MINNETRISTA
In Minnetrista, Peter Vickery and Claudia Lacy claimed vitory, with 29.6 and 24.2 percent of the vote, respectively.
MOUND
In Mound, Jason Holt claimed the mayor’s position with 46 percent of the vote; while Sherrie Pugh and Kathy McEnaney took the two open council seats with a respective 29 and 26.5 percent of the vote.
ORONO
In Orono, Alisa Benson and Matt Johnson claimed the two open council seats, with 39.5 and 34.2 percent of the vote, respectively.
ORONO SCHOOLS
Three candidates have been elected to fill three open seats on Orono's school board, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Candidates Wendy Lundsgaard garnered 18.4 percent of the vote, Sarah Borchers claimed 17.5 percent, and Todd Madson took 16.1 percent.
The district's technology levy renewal was passed, by a 67.3 percent to 32.7 percent margin.
ST. BONIFACIUS
In St. Bonifacius, Kerry Taylor took 95.7 percent of the vote in the unopposed mayor’s race; while Carolyn Brooks and Randy J. Ebert won the council races, with 38.3 and 30.8 percent of the vote, respectively.
SPRING PARK
Jerome P. “Jerry” Rockvam took 94.6 percent of the vote in the unopposed mayoral race; and Pamela Horton (29 percent) and Doug Sippel (20.9 percent) claimed the two open city council seats.
