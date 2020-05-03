Maple Plain city councilmember Caitlin Cahill has announced she is running for the Minnesota House of Representative in District 33A.
Cahill first became a Maple Plain City Council member when she was appointed in 2017. She then ran for her seat in 2018.
“Growing up, [my family] has always been a family that being active in your community is important to and serving your community is important. We have a long tradition of serving the community. It was just a natural fit for me,” Cahill said. “When the seat came up in 2017, it was open for appointment. I saw it as an opportunity to get more involved locally.”
Before her time on the city council, Cahill worked for Orono Schools in technology support. Working with teachers, she integrated technology into the classroom for students. After 10 years, she decided to open her own small business to provide technology services to other small businesses and schools.
“Public education is huge for me. That’s everything from early childhood education and making sure everyone has access to early childhood all the way through to career training,” she said.
Vocational training in high schools is another initiative Cahill said is important to her and would like to make progress on if elected to the Minnesota House. As a high schooler, Cahill participated in vocational training and wants to continue to have “valuable people who are trained in skilled trades.”
“Unfortunately [vocational training] is dying at the high school level, but then we don’t have the workers we need in the economy with these skilled trades. For me, an important part would be reviving the career and technical education piece to make sure we have those workers,” she said.
Cahill adds she aims to bring her experience working at a non-partisan local level to the state level.
“This has enabled us to work collaboratively rather than beholden to party politics,” she said. “I truly want to be that representative and bring that to the capitol to work together with people across the spectrum.”
Rep. Jerry Hertaus currently holds the District 33A seat. He first took office in 2013, is in his fourth term and his current term ends on Jan. 2021.
