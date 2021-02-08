Laughter and love are on the schedule for 4 Community Theatre’s (4CT) upcoming Love Song Cabaret on Valentine’s Day.
Those who submitted their performances by Feb. 5 will receive notice by Feb. 8, if their submission will be featured. The Love Song Cabaret is not the first cabaret 4CT has devoted their time to planning.
Board member Zach Hedner is producing the project and has worked on a handful of shows. Hedner will be directing a show in the future; however, whether 4CT will have live in-person shows is still unknown. Hedner, along with fellow board members and participants Tom Branham, Katy Sherman and 4CT as a whole, have been working to continue to provide access to those wanting to perform.
4CT has canceled or postponed most of their season. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” was canceled, “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Gift of the Magi” and “Love From a Stranger” were postponed. According to Branham, it is 4CT’s goal to have a live audience for “Seussical the Musical” this summer; however, as pandemic restrictions continue to change, there is no guarantee.
“We’ve been struggling with not being able to produce live theater and still being able to reach out and engage our communities. We are attempting to put together these cabarets to keep people interested and provide artistic outlets for people in our communities - to be able to perform and do some of the things they love to do,” Hedner said.
The Love Song Cabaret and future cabarets are open to everyone. Anyone interested in performing is able to, Hedner emphasized. Performers do not have to have any experience with 4CT or community theatre. Information about upcoming projects can be found on 4CT’s Facebook page. According to Sherman, particpation comes from all age groups. 4CT’s winter cabaret included performances for a 9-year old and one from a 70-year-old as well.
“We’re just excited to bring performances into people’s homes and allow members of our community to showcase their talents. Tom does these amazing dad jokes, that really, for me, are one of the highlights,” Sherman adds.
Along with various love songs being performed, Branham will be introducing each act while also showing off his skills for perfecting classic dad jokes. The jokes will be focused around Valentine’s Day and love, much like the Holiday Cabaret jokes focused around holiday topics.
“Oh hey dad, did you get your haircut? No son, I got all of them cut” is just one example Branham gave as the type of humor viewers can expect.
“I have friends all over the Cities that look forward to doing stuff like this … It’s a fantastic way to spend time with your family while acting silly and having fun,” he said.
The Holiday Cabaret is available for viewing at 4communitytheatre.org. Information regarding the Valentine’s Love Song Cabaret can be found on 4CT’s Facebook page.
