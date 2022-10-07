After serving nearly four years in the U.S. House of Representatives on behalf of 3rd Congressional District constituents, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips is seeking a third term. His challenger, Republican-endorsed Tom Weiler, is a retired Navy veteran who holds master’s degrees in public administration, engineering and national resource strategy. Phillips, a successful businessman who has a master’s degree in business administration, has a track record of bipartisanship in his first two terms in Congress. The Editorial Board for Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota interviewed both candidates on some key issues.

The threat of gun violence in many of our neighborhoods is real and often random. Legislation passed earlier this year by Congress is an important first step toward reasonable gun regulation. We believe all current laws should be enforced. Clamping down on ghost guns and illegal automatic weapons is essential. 

