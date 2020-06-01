Separate prerecorded videos were shot of this year’s prom court and then synced for a court reveal of socially distanced high fives and crown tosses between the ladies and gents of the court while Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself” served as wry accomaniment.
That’s one way to reveal the royalty if the Grand March has to be cancelled.
For many high school seniors, it’s the fete to cap them all, the crowning moment—literally, for some—of that final year comprised of so many rites of passage: scholarship day, college tours, graduation.
And prom.
“It’s an important part in celebrating and commemorating the end of the school year and solidifying friendships, and I think for seniors it’s just kind of like an end-all moment. It’s really a cornerstone of growing up. It’s something you look forward to when you’re a kid that you see maybe your older siblings or you see pictures and you see these upper classmen that are getting to go and how monumental of a moment it is,” said Jamie Harms.
Harms is student services coordinator for Mound Westonka High School and advisor to its Student Senate, which plans most student events from homecoming to the spring talent show and, yes, prom.
Harms and her student organizers agreed that their 1920s prom, hosted on social media May 16, wasn’t exactly the Jay Gatsby blowout it might have been in normal times, though a bit of that lingering, limp-streamer Gatsby sadness touched the corners of it.
“It went the best it could in this time,” offered Claire Ficek, executive board director for the Student Senate this year. Ficek’s words were a common refrain.
Even by early April, the option of holding a live prom was still on the table, said Harms, who said that when the word came that schools would not reopen for the current academic year it became a mad dash to piece together a virtual prom with plans evolving day by day.
Ficek recalled a late-night brainstorming with Harms over Zoom, searching for ideas as they started to make the switch from planning a live prom that would have had all the roar of the 1920s behind it to planning one that had to be launched best it could from an online platform.
“We had to rethink everything and change our mindset. We had to think, what would the seniors want? What would they expect in our current situation?” added Amelia Pettitt, vice president of this year’s Student Senate.
Pettitt and Ficek, two juniors who with others on the Student Senate had begun planning for a party at the Wayzata Country Club as far back as October, both said that keeping certain traditions, like the reveal of king and queen, honoring the prom court, the ‘20s theme and dressing to the nines, were things they didn’t want to scrimp on and they said that they wanted to find ways to transmute these aspects for digital.
Student Senate members had gone to the houses of those on the court to drop off their crowns and capture their surprise on video; they left behind yard signs as well. With no PA announcement of the court this year, they wanted to give them at least a little publicity in their neighborhoods, said Pettitt.
“What if we stayed 6 feet away and showed up on their doorstep and put something down to surprise them? And then what if we extended it even more and then had a few Senate members show up and be there to surprise them and give them a mini audience?” she said. “It’s their moment and they don’t get to have a moment at an actual coronation; they don’t get to have a moment at the dance like they would.”
There were a few glitches, including a heart-stopping email over copyright from YouTube that Harms received 15 minutes to show time. Harms said she got on the phone and worked out a compromise to air the live premier with its hourlong playlist of everything from Lil’ Nas X and Backstreet Boys to Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).”
But she still ended up playing it through social media when people were saying they couldn’t get the premier to work on their end.
“Not the best set-up of course, but I don’t think in this situation that anything was really going to be wrong,” she said. “I think it was the effort and the tries behind trying to get it to work that was hopefully more appreciated.”
And in some ways, holding prom virtually may just give a bit more jazz to future proms. Harms, Ficek and Pettitt each said that this year’s court reveal videos could be in the books for next year’s prom as well, regardless of whether that prom is live or virtual; that catching on tape the surprise of each of the court’s members, engaging their families in the reveal and being able to share that with the school on social media was priceless.
“I think there were parts of it that were more special because we had to go the extra mile and we had to do things differently, so there was some other thought that had to go into how we could make this happen for them,” said Harms. “In the end, it’s worth giving the kids back a little bit of their year that they’ve lost.”
