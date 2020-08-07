The water treatment plant for Minnetrista’s north water system will be offline for about two and a half months while the Sunnyfield Water Tower undergoes a full maintenance rehabilitation. Rehab started late in July and is expected to last 10-12 weeks.
North system water will still be treated for the recommended amounts of chlorine and fluoride, said Minnetrista Public Works superintendent Gary Peters, speaking to city council July 20. The city further confirmed in a July 24 press release that the water “will meet all the Minnesota Department of Health standards, it just won’t be filtered to remove iron and manganese during the rehabilitation process.”
Residents may also notice pressure variances due to just one well feeding into the tower during rehab, as opposed to the usual two wells. Peters said the city had invested in pressure-reducing valves for hydrants to help mitigate these variances.
A design flaw led to the need for taking the treatment plant offline, and Peters said the alternative was for residents to be without water entirely.
“The piping in well one is not suited to allow the treatment plant to be running and also pump into our system. Both wells come into the wellhouse and one pipe goes into the water treatment plant. There’s no way to get pressure into the system,” he said.
“When it’s running normal, it’s great. But when the treatment plant filters have to go into backwash, the high service pumps are going to shut off, which means we lose all pressure to our system in the north end, which means there is no water,” he continued. “It’s just a design error that did not get looked at when the plant was built, to include another pipe, which would have been nice.”
Peters said the city’s south water system does not have the same issue as the north system and that “We know that if/when the treatment plant goes in on that new tower that we’ll definitely have to talk to them and make sure that piping gets squared away the right way so we don’t end up with this situation.” Minnetrista approved the tower bid for its south system earlier this year.
The city is asking its residents with home lawn irrigation systems on city water to limit irrigation system usage or decrease run times so as to ensure an adequate water supply for fire protection needs and regular home use like cooking, laundry and hygiene.
Visit https://www.cityofminnetrista.com/NorthWaterTreatmentPlantServiceAlert to see if you are in the affected service area.
Water towers require a rehab every 15-20 years, according to information from the city. This is the first time the Sunnyfield Tower, brought online in 2001, is undergoing full rehabilitation.
