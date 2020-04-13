The coronavirus has brought many changes to everyday life. Throughout the last month, Minnesotans have adapted to the closure of schools, restaurants and other small businesses while worrying about finances and taking the right precautions to not spread COVID-19.
During this pandemic, people can feel levels of stress and anxiety rise during uncertain times. The Kaiser Family Foundation, in a nationally representative poll, found approximately 45 percent of all Americans feel their mental health has been negatively affected by the coronavirus.
Dr. Kristein Flesher, director of special services at Orono Public Schools, said while the students and staff have made quick adjustments over the last few weeks, “the stay at home order has the potential to raise anxiety levels for all of us.”
Technology has been implemented into the Orono School District’s curriculum before the pandemic, which provided the support to teachers and students who are using those resources now more than ever. But with distance learning, comes isolation.
“As a result, we are working hard to create social experiences through electronic means that will connect our students to teachers and each other every day. We want students and staff to maintain these vital relationships and touch-points even in a distance learning environment,” Flesher said.
The Orono School District’s mental health team offers resources to help students and parents cope with stress, including teaching coping skills, mindfulness activities and social-emotional support lessons for children and families.
Mental health professionals are suggesting ways people can cope with those challenges. Flesher recommends families set up a daily routine, add physical activity to your routine, limit exposure to news if you feel overwhelmed, stay connected virtually, think of others, and don’t hesitate to ask for help.
For those not in school or a staff member of the school district, mental health professionals have switched to telehealth services to stay available for current clients but are also open to those who are feeling stressed or anxious.
Stable Living Therapy in Maple Plain offers services for families, children, youths and equine assisted therapy. Founder Kippie Palesch, MA, LPCC, said her team is used to seeing their clients in their offices or out working with the horses in the stables; however, since the stay at home order, Stable Living has been operating via telehealth services. For patients who feel they need in person interaction with the horses are able to come to the stables and care for the outdoors.
Over the past few weeks, Palesch has patients who don’t want to try telehealth services or those who can wait until they are able to meet in person. The majority of Stable Living’s patients are embracing the availability of telehealth services since the stay at home order.
“The people who have tried it, once we worked through the technology kinks, I feel are all very willing and find it helpful to continue to be connected and move forward in their work,” she said.
The Stable Living team was ready for their patients’ anxiety to rise; however, they found that families are managing their anxiety, but are struggling to keep their children engaged outside of screen time.
“I believe parents are starting to get frustrated now with what they’re being called to do. Children are being challenged to be self-motivated,” Palesch said.
Palesch recommends people continue to seek care if they’re currently seeing a mental health professional. For people who are not and are experiencing anxiety or stress, she encourages people to seek out a therapist to give them tools they can use or to search for an online support or community groups.
Telehealth services are typically available on a case by case basis. In Palesch’s experience, about 25 percent of people are covered; however, most health insurance companies opened their doors to approved most people for the service.
“We have the option to do telemedicine. Thankfully the insurance companies threw the doors open on almost everybody for telemedicine benefits, which is not normally the case...and it’s fantastic they’re not cutting off such a critical service at such a critical time,” she said.
The federal government is broadly expanding coverage of Medicare telehealth services in order to give doctors the ability to provide more services to patients remotely. Services include office visits, psychotherapy and consultations using a two-way real-time telecommunication system. Under the expansion, clinical psychologists, doctors and nurses will not only be able to offer mental health counseling but evaluations, management visits and preventive health screenings.
“I believe our strength is our connection with one another and even though we’re not able to be up close in person with each other, thankfully we can be connected with one another,” Palesch said.
