Orono, MN (55323)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.