Some video uploads, a five-hour Excelsior city council meeting and work session for instance, can take “six, eight, 10 hours,” said Jim Lundberg. Lundberg is operations manager for the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission (LMCC).
That’s after he’s converted the Zoom videos, which use a different data rate and different audio than what LMCC would typically get from its cameras, and agenda-parsed them for easy viewing.
A core function of LMCC since it was formed more than two decades ago under a Joint Powers Agreement between 11 cities has been to provide that voyeur’s eye into public meetings.
The coronavirus threw a wrench into that function when city halls began closing their doors in mid-March, thereby shutting out both public officials and constituents as well as the LMCC’s contracting cameramen as public meetings moved to online platforms.
“I can’t really think of anything that compares to this over the years. This took on a whole ‘nother level,” said productions manager Chris Vogt, who started with LMCC 15 years ago. Vogt led point on the commission’s programming as, around the state - and globe - the cases mounted.
“So many things were being closed down, so many things were really stopping society-wise, but we still have a job and that’s to provide a public service in terms of getting out messages, information, programming, education that we had to find a way to do it,” said Vogt.
“[COVID-19] changed and is changing the environment relative to the need for community communication and awareness,” offered Steve Howarth. Howarth, a Minnetonka Beach city council member, got involved with LMCC about four years ago and is the commissions’ current chair.
Howarth said the organization “showed extreme agility” in switching production from covering events and doing longform programming to providing crisis-oriented messaging, including two videos put out by LMCC with the help of Ridgeview’s Dr. Kevin Sipprell, who broke down the facts of COVID-19.
More and more, Howarth said he envisions LMCC becoming the direct communication arm of cities and that its coverage during the coronavirus pandemic really sped up this transition.
The commission’s first response to the pandemic came within the first week of Gov. Tim Walz’s mid-March executive orders that closed all Minnesota K-12 public schools, restaurant dining rooms and fitness centers. It didn’t take long for cities follow suit and close up city hall, but Vogt at LMCC was right there, offering to provide a mouthpiece for mayors in the Lake Minnetonka area to speak directly to their constituents, an offer that five of these mayors accepted.
“Everybody in many ways wanted information but also were fearful of what was happening,” said Vogt. “What we kept coming back to over and over again is, we have a job to do here.” Vogt said the past three months have been a constant cycle of monitoring information from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor’s office. Added to that have been the eLerts from a dozen Lake Minetonka cities.
The commission produced videos in conjunction with police and fire departments to tell residents what the emergency response in their cities would look like. in the midst of pandemic. A representative from Minnetonka’s Relate Counseling provided some insight on mental health during time of isolation, and LMCC worked with Lake Minnetonka businesses to get the word out about what a safe reopening plan might look like as restrictions loosened starting in late May.
The kind of productions LMCC has pursued over the past three months looks a fair bit different from the kind that won it the bronze at this year’s Telly Awards. “Anytown, USA” was a humorous piece that drilled into the nitty-gritty of road construction; but pandemic programming has been more direct.
The wit behind “Anytown” won’t go away, though. The guiding question behind LMCC’s programming, said Howarth, has always been, “How do we maintain data that’s relevant for residents?” And the accompanying task has always been in getting people to pay attention to that information, something that Howarth said LMCC is primed to do through filling the cable news niche at the hyper-local level.
But with just three on staff and an obligation to cover 11 member cities plus Mound, whose community channel merged with LMCC during the 1990s, the resources are stretched thin. LMCC is funded by a portion of the Mediacom cable franchise fees paid by residents of its member cities, but with a subscriber base of just 3,500 the budget is always small.
“We can’t afford to be the first person out of the gate to do pretty much anything, but we pay attention to technology,” said operations manager Lundberg, who detailed how changes in tech were helping keep the commission afloat.
LMCC underwent a reorganization in 2015 that Lundberg said could have been a “death knell” for the commission but instead prompted its staff to further invest in technology upgrades that, he said, would prove the commission’s value to its member cities.
An AV support program allocated $80,000 over four years to install new audio and presentation systems at city halls. Now, a program begun this year and extending through 2023, will install wall-mounted pan/tilt/zoom cameras at city halls, and operators will be able to control the cameras remotely. “We can truly be that fly on the wall,” said Lundberg.
Lundberg put the commission’s budget at just $370,000 per year—to cover hundreds of productions.
“We’re the little facility that could, and we pinch that nickel until the buffalo squeals to get every little bit of value out of it.”
