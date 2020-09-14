Orono fifth-grader Abby Stovern added knitting to her repertoire of soccer, gymnastics and the church choir.
She didn’t drop a stitch in extending her new-found hobby to others by donating the money earned from her hats to local organizations WeCAN and Interfaith Outreach.
“She is a ray of sunshine during these tough times!” said Mom, April-Lynn Stovern, who said her daughter first learned the skill during quarantine just as something to do.
Abby then decided to knit hats for the homeless and for cancer patients, with Mom and Dad’s help. She’s sold some hats on her mother’s Facebook page, donating a portion of the proceeds to both WeCAN in Mound and Interfaith Outreach in Plymouth.
Since then, Abby has set up a booth at the Mound Farmers Market & More, and this past Saturday, Sept. 5, was her first day at the market. Abby is still contributing a portion of her sales to the two organizations and will be at the farmers market on Saturday mornings through October.
Mom April-Lynn said her daughter was also hoping to start delivering to Minnesota Oncology and Park Nicollet soon.
