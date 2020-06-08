A Hennepin County district judge ruled May 14 in favor of the city of Minnetonka Beach and the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) in a riparian rights case over the city’s installation of its municipal dock 10.
Steve and Sunhi Schussler of Minnetonka Beach had filed their complaint with Hennepin County Feb. 12, alleging that the dock’s installation, sharply angled northward toward their property on Lake Minnetonka, interfered with their riparian rights by precluding the installation of their own dock.
Hennepin County District Judge Thomas Fraser in his decision determined that “the riparian rights of the public easement holder are paramount when in conflict with the fee owner’s,” reasoning that the riparian rights of easement and fee holder are shared rights that neither party holds exclusively and further determining that “Installation of a dock pursuant to a municipal permit is a valid exercise of the City’s authority.”
At issue in the case was the question of whether the city was required to obtain consent of the adjacent property owners, in this case the Schusslers, when installing the dock off a public right-of-way to which the property owners hold fee title.
The Schusslers had alleged in their complaint that the city’s installation of its municipal dock 10 “unreasonably and unduly interferes” with their riparian rights as fee holders to the right-of-way, historically called a fire lane, for the way in which the dock angled toward their property and, they argued, precluded the build-out of their own dock.
Fraser—as well as Minnetonka Beach and the LMCD—did agree that Schusslers hold fee ownership to the fire lane, but this was where any agreement ended.
Further, Fraser noted that in purchasing the property next to the fire lane the Schusslers, whom he referred to in his decision as “experienced” boat owners, knew of the issues with the property, that Steve Schussler had dismantled the property’s existing dock and that he was “willing to take the fight on.”
The Schusslers “knowingly bought a lot with certain limitations, especially given the number and size of the boats that Plaintiffs wish to dock in front of their property, and cannot assume they can force regulators to ignore the limitations of their parcel and mandate encroachment upon the riparian rights of others,” reads Fraser’s decision, which also notes that the property’s previous owners had been able to dock boats there.
The case is the culmination of a back-and-forth that began last April, less than half a year after the Schusslers purchased the property from a limited liability company, court records show.
The Schusslers had at that time requested a variance to deflect to the south the projecting lot lines of both their own property and that of the fire lane, but the variance was not approved for lack of complete information, according to details in Fraser’s decision.
The Schusslers then applied for another variance in March of last year but again were denied, notes the decision, this time because they did not secure consent from the city of Minnetonka Beach to construct the proposed dock, which would have angled into the authorized dock use area of the public easement.
Not just for the Schusslers, municipal dock 10, installed annually for more than 30 years, has been a regular point of contention in large part due to the unique constraints of that area of Lake Minnetonka shoreline and the existence of that fire lane.
According to court documents, the Schussler case is just the most recent installment of this longer-running tussle that dates to at least 2008, when the previous property owners sought a temporary restraining order against installation of the dock, citing safety hazards; according to information included in Fraser’s decision, that order wasn’t granted.
The Schussler case gained some prominence earlier this year when it became a trigger point at a March 11 meeting of the LMCD board of directors. The LMCD was set to approve what many of its board members were saying were clarification amendments to its code of ordinances but which some residents at that meeting said they saw as, in part, a work-around to the Schussler lawsuit for the way they said at least one of the proposed changes would try to limit the rights of fee owners.
Ann Hoelscher, LMCD vice chair, had indicated then that there was no attempt at sleight-of-hand with the code changes and that “The whole recodification was not meant to change any of our ordinances […] Maybe we need a little time to look at it, to make sure we’re not changing anything, we’re just clarifying, making things easier.”
The board had decided to table those ammendments and as yet, still no action has been taken on those proposed code changes.
