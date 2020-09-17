This fall’s 41st annual Incredible Festival will stand in sharp contrast to the ones held in previous years.
Our Lady of Lake’s largest fundraiser of the year, which also supports area nonprofits and booster clubs, will be held entirely online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In lieu of carnival rides and midway games, the Catholic Church in Mound is hosting a virtual silent auction between 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and 3 p.m. Sept. 26. OLL is also holding a raffle, its winners to be announced during a livestream at 12 p.m. Sept. 27.
“This year it will be different. This year we can’t physically come together, but we still need to continue raising funds for the community at large,” said Judy Schmeling, organizer for the Incredible Festival.
Benefitting organizations for 2020, as in years past, include the Westonka Food Shelf, PennyWise Thrift Shop, community booster clubs, outreach programs and numerous local ministries.
“The Incredible Festival’s tagline says, ‘Where Old Friends Meet and New Friends Become Acquainted”; I guess virtually this year and in person next—I hope!” said Schmeling.
More information about the Incredible Festival, as well as purchase of raffle tickets and silent auction bidding, can be found at www.incrediblefestival.com.
