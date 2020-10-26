Westonka’s Grandview Middle School reported its first case of COVID-19 Oct. 26. The case at Grandview did not impact others in the building due to the affected person self-quarantining at the time.
“Closely following MDH guidelines on the Decision Tree had an impact on this situation and helped prevent transmission at school,” an emailed notice reads, referencing the state health department’s map for when to stay home.
The case at Grandview marks the district’s sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 this fall. Mound Westonka High School has reported three cases while Shirley Hills and Hilltop primary schools have each reported one case. Two of the cases at the high school may have impacted others in the building and the district, in conjunction with MDH, has worked to identify and notify anyone who may have had close contact with those cases.
All other cases in the district have occurred while the affected person was self-quarantining.
