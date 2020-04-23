There is no friend as loyal as a book. Adventure and mystery and suspense; friendship and romance and derring-do; maybe even a little bit about the bigger questions in life—a bit of literature can make a fine companion no matter if it’s the best of times or the worst of times.
For the fifth- through seventh-graders at Westonka’s Grandview Middle School, there is also a loyal friend in Roxi Saholt who runs the school library and who now runs the school’s mobile book service.
“You go to your bus stop and wait for the bus to show up and then you get your books and you get your lunch,” said Saholt, eyes alight. “I love doing this! It’s perfect.”
The school, which has long placed an especial emphasis on reading for its students, began offering its mobile book service earlier this month.
“We know kids have electronic book options, too, but we also don’t want them tethered to their devices all day long so it is important to us they have a way to get library books,” said Christy Zachow, principal at Grandview. “Many of our students aim to read over 40 books in a year, and we don’t want this new reality to get in the way of that.”
Grandview altered its language arts program about two years ago to make reading an everyday part of students’ lives and to encourage them to seek out books on their own, said Julie Thomas, who teaches seventh-grade language arts at Grandview.
“Although education has a habit of shifting focus every few years, this is one aspect that we will not change in our classrooms going forward. The impacts have been greater than any other change we have ever made to curriculum,” she said.
But it was also a change threatened by distance learning, said Katie Seehusen, also a language arts teacher at Grandview. “This was what we were most concerned about going to distance learning—kids wouldn’t have that set time to be reading and wouldn’t have access to books like they usually do.”
Though Hennepin County Library recently began offering curbside pickup at eight of its branch locations, Westonka isn’t one of them.
Getting the physical copies of books into students’ hands was part of the impetus behind the mobile library, and it’s something that even students raised on iPhones and Chromebooks are appreciating.
“I really just like reading books because it gets me off electronics. My entire life right now is my Chromebook,” said Shayna Glassman, a fifth-grader at Grandview and one of the first to sign up for the book drop-off.
Students can select the books they want online and then request to have them either delivered during the 11 a.m. lunch drop-off hour or to pick them up in the vestibule to the school’s main entrance.
And the kids aren’t alone if they find themselves four books away from 40 and unsure what to read next.
Photos of book covers, printed off and attached to blurbs, lay strewn atop the fiction series bookshelves at Grandview’s library one recent Monday morning. The paper record of what Saholt has read in recent years, formerly nothing more than a list of books—and even that not any more organized than the order in which she read them—is now shaping up to be a quick visual reference library of its own.
In the spirit of getting Grandview’s students to read that which they want to read, Saholt, used to talking with students about their favorite books and having the occasional helper in the library with her, is undertaking a project to better organize the books and also one meant to prod herself into reaching beyond her own reading horizons, the better to make a recommendation.
Saholt said she may favor mystery and WWII nonfiction but that she wants to have a book at the ready for every student who asks and so is actively seeking to fill the holes in her reading.
“One thing I go by is, ‘what have I not read yet that’s going to hook in a kid?’ Because sometimes I’ll come in here, and if I haven’t read a book it’s like ‘well, what do you like? Do you have books about animals?’ Then I try and read a couple about animals so I can suggest that,” she said, pulling a hardback on dogs from among a pile of books and papers behind her desk.
It seems whether there’s a penchant for graphic novels or classic mystery, Saholt’s looking to have you covered—and the school’s looking to have it delivered.
