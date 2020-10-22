With adjustments being made in local businesses and to events, this Halloween is no exception. While most trick-or-treating events have been canceled this year, there are a few events that have made adjustments for families to enjoy some trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun this fall. We’ve rounded up these local events.
Drive-in Movie
Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
Hilltop Primary School is hosting their Oktoberfest fundraising festival this fall. This year, the event has been transformed into a drive-in movie. Support and donations help fund classroom supplies, individual student scholarship, field trips and special programming for all students at Hilltop. A night at the movies will be filled with pizza, desserts, silent auction, raffles, treats, snacks and prizes all from the comfort of your own car. Parking starts at 6 p.m. and “The Incredibles” will begin playing at 7 p.m. Additional information about Oktoberfest can be found at hilltopoctoberfest.com. Westonka High School is located at 5905 Sunnyfield Road in Mound.
Stonebay Spooky Spectacular
Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.
Stonebay Senior Living is hosting their Spooky Spectacular with pumpkin painting, bing, face painting, trick-or-treating, games, prizes and more. A resident and pet costume contest will also be featured. Stonebay Senior Living is located at 2635 Kelley Parkway, Long Lake.
HOWL-o-ween
Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Paws Inn Pet Essentials in Waconia is getting in the Halloween spirit with their HOWL-o-ween event. “Dogs and well behaved humans” are welcome to grab their broomsticks for the trick-or-treat event, which also features a costume contest beginning at 6:30 p.m. Categories for the costume contest include best puppy costume for pups under one-year-old, best middle the pack costume, best senior dog costume for pups over 10-years-old and best pet/owner combo. All COVID-19 measures will be followed. Paws Inn Pet Essentials is located at 120 South Vine St, Waconia.
Trick-or-treat drive-thru
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake is welcoming families to attend their drive-thru trick-or-treating event. On Halloween morning, the church will have families drive under the overhang in their parking lot near the upper entrance (Door A) where a photo booth will be set up, and kids will get goody bags filled with treats and some Halloween fun. All are welcome and encouraged to dress in costume for this event. Trinity Long Lake is located at 2060 County Road 6, Long Lake.
Trunk-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m to 5p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church in Maple Plain is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event in their parking lot. Socially distanced measures will be put in place for families attending. Treats and non-food teal pumpkin treats will also be available. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 5084 Main St. E, Maple Plain.
Long Lake Fire Department
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Long Lake Fire Department (LLFD) is switching up their Halloween celebration this year. LLFD is offering their version of a drive-thru trick-or-treat. Instead of everyone gathering in one spot, locals can sign up to have LLFD firefighters deliver treats to residents at a safe social distance in their fire trucks. Limited spaces are available and are filling up fast. Community members in Orono, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach and Medina can request a LLFD drive-thru to slowburnbrigade.llfd@gmail.com. The LLFD is requesting a $50 donation per request to purchase a new AED machine for the community.
“Cardiac arrest is a scary situation for any family.” said Firefighter Veach. “Outfitting all of our firetrucks with an AED machine will ensure we have tools at the ready to keep the community safer.”
