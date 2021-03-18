Westonka Community & Commerce is opening back up to in-person meetings next week, holding its first regroup at the Westonka Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic had put the professional networking group on hiatus for the past year, but WCC vice president Chris Fischer said the group intends to hold meetings on a monthly basis going forward.
Mary Matze from Hennepin County’s economic development department, Open to Business, will be speaking at the March 19 meeting. WCC is also bringing local business owners Deb and Dave Bennyhoff to the podium as they start their 60th year of running Spring Park’s Minnetonka Drive In.
Information about the Tanager Bridge closing on Shoreline Drive (County Road 15) in Orono will also be given Friday.
The March 19 meeting is free to attend and open to the public. Masks are required, and WCC members will be practicing social distancing. There will be hand sanitizer stations present as well. Parking is in the main northeast lot at the Mound Westonka High School; additional parking can be found on the south side near the Westonka Activities Center.
MEMBERSHIP AND GROWTH
Apart from resuming its regular meetings, Westonka Community & Commerce has also kicked off a membership drive to boost its ranks.
With annual dues of $125 ($65 for non-profits), Fischer said WCC offers its member businesses networking opportunities, business-to-business promotion, advertising and marketing opportunities through the WCC website and social media platforms, community awareness, bulk mailing permits and participation in annual WCC events like last Saturday’s Polar Plunge.
WCC is most active on its social media platforms, especially Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, and averages six or more posts a month that promote or support member businesses and community events, said Fischer.
Fischer also said that WCC intends to host all of its annual events in this year, as state guidelines allow. Already in the books is the Polar Plunge; next up is Dog Days Westonka with the annual Tree Lighting and Santa & Mrs. Claus Tour later this year.
WCC serves the cities of Minnetrista, Mound and Spring Park and the Navarre neighborhood of Orono. For more information on Westonka Community & Commerce, visit westonkacc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.