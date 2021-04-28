The show must go on.
The Orono High School Theatre department returns to the stage next weekend with the production of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!’
Performances for the principal cast are Thursday, April 29, Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. The understudy cast will perform on Saturday May 1 at 2 p.m.
The show will be live streamed with more information available on the Orono Theater web site.
Just like everything else in the COVID-19 world, putting on a theatre production is a little harder and little more difficult but the cast and crew are excited for the opportunity to be back on stage.
“COVID-19 has made live theater a challenge this year, but we are so excited to be bringing this musical to the stage,” director Kelsie Balon said. “Our cast and crew has worked hard to adhere to protocols such as social distancing during dance numbers, wearing masks onstage and behind the scenes, and thoroughly cleaning our props and costumes between uses to make sure it’s safe for the performers. The videostreaming is a new and added element that has created some unique challenges, but also new opportunities, and the cast and crew have embraced it and all of our adaptations this year with optimism and enthusiasm.”
Junior Jakob Waller, who is playing Charlie Brown, agrees, “Singing with the masks has been hard. Its gone a lot better than I was expecting because you are doing so much dancing and singing and you get really tired but you get used to it after a while. The hardest thing is doing the blocking so that everybody is separated the entire time. Sometimes it can get difficult with specific scenes but overall its gone fairly well.”
The show is based on the comic strip Peanuts and the characters such as Charlie Brown, Lucy Van Pelt, Linus, Snoopy and others.
“The whole show is around a day in Charlie Brown’s life,” Waller said. “Going to school, going out, hanging out with his friends. It centers around the emotions and interactions of everybody together.”
If you’ve read the Peanuts comic strip, the show will be very familiar to you.
“A lot of it is based off what was published in the comics,” junior Lilly Reiner, who is playing Lucy, said. “So instead of one long play it is a bunch of different little sketches. Which is really fun. Its actually been really cool with COVID because we can block it six feet apart as with other shows normally we are pretty interactive with each other.”
Everybody involved in the show says that you will laugh and have a good time when you watch the show.
“It will be a fun show, very funny,” Waller said. “Its like you open up the newspaper and look through the funnies and find the Charlie Brown comic strip something like that. There are many scenes or transition that are one-liner like. That’s the kind of comedy the show has.”
Reiner agrees, “I would say its pretty funny. It very much caters to a family that wants to watch it.”
Tickets for the general public are available only through livestream. Anyone can purchase tickets at oronohs.booktix.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.