Turns out, corporate trade shows and private luxury are built from the same stuff.
The story goes back to 2018 when Steve and Heidi Clear of Orono decided they were done with the corporate world and yearned for a different kind of challenge: business ownership.
The two purchased CenterPoint Marketing, a Twin Cities company at home on the trade show floor and with a couple Fortune 500 companies in its back pocket.
Business ownership had been a sweet fruit until March of last year.
Building highly customized promotional exhibits for the likes of Polaris and Ecolab was enough to keep CenterPoint going until a “novel” coronavirus morphed into full scale pandemic and the work orders dried up.
“As the pandemic hit, our business basically evaporated,” said Heidi Clear.
Maybe the first lemon fell when schools were required to close.
Maybe the second was when “two weeks” became “two more weeks.”
“Things started getting canceled in March and then they started getting canceled into April and May,” said Heidi. At first, it was just looking into what could be done virtually for their clients, she said. CenterPoint also got into the PPE business as so many companies at the time did.
But the cancelations kept coming.
“This whole year has been about resilience and flexibility and patience,” said Heidi. “Every time we tried one thing then something else changed. It certainly was a test, it was a huge test for us.”
Maybe lemon number three was the two weeks of State Fair that weren’t. Or that “hybrid learning” had by that point entered the lexico. Either way, by end of summer 2020 it was time to make lemonade from all these lemons.
In spinning out Sanctuary Sheds, the Clears had at their fingertips the ready expertise of project managers, sales consultants, designers and craftsmen—CenterPoint employees they otherwise would have had to furlough but instead they re-assigned to the shed projects.
“We had capabilities to kind of build anything—and at the same time we’re all quarantined at home,” said Heidi. “The two things kind of converged.”
She and her husband had been trying to manage their own work from home while their four teenagers were logging on to classes at the same time.
An outdoor retreat—for better work productivity, for exercise, for hobbies or for just peace of mind—would have been ideal for managing what in the early days was sometimes a situation of “pure craziness,” said Heidi.
That’s when the market surveys began.
Aided by a background in marketing from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business (and from much time spent in the corporate world), Heidi began polling people on what was desirable and what was feasible. The surveys helped to narrow the scope of Sanctuary Sheds down to two basic prototypes and helped to rein in the menu of mix-and-match features and design finishes. The company finally had its official launch early this year.
“The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people are going to continue to work,” said Heidi, who said she’s noted that companies are letting go of their large office spaces and that in doing so are also signaling a post-pandemic, work-from-home mindset.
The sum of it is that there will be a market for at home solutions beyond the pandemic, or at least that’s what the Clears are banking on in creating Sanctuary Sheds, which are an investment from a buyer’s perspective, too: with a $17,000 base price (upgrades will push that higher), the sheds also require either a concrete or pier foundation.
But the foundation for work-from-home was already being built prior to last year and prior to the recent office space exodus, said Heidi.
“This trend with the gig economy was, I think, already apparent even before the pandemic and the pandemic has really just accelerated it,” she said.
CenterPoint isn’t going away in all this; Heidi said the company will still be in the trade show business when that sector picks up again. But nearer on the horizon is the spring thaw and the installation of those first Sanctuary Sheds.
