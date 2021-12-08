Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Alexandria that is being investigated as a driving while impaired incident.

The announcement came this afternoon from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which noted that Hutchinson, a Bloomington resident, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Hutchinson was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer and was traveling east on Interstate 94 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8, east of Alexandria, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, according to a state patrol report. He was wearing a seatbelt during the incident and the vehicle’s airbags deployed, the report noted.

“I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the chief law enforcement officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with and the friends and family who support me,” Hutchinson said in a statement from his office.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash. I will immediately address my personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need to continue to serve the people of Hennepin County.”

Hutchinson, 41, was elected sheriff in November 2018 and is serving his first term.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments