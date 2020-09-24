Election 2020 - Key topics series

The APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board has identified four key topics that we feel are important to our readers. Over four weeks, we will present editorials on these topics and compare and contrast what candidates for federal office believe about these issues, and what the Editorial Board recommends as the best solutions. The four topics are:

Racial equity/police reform

Health care

Economy/recovery

Climate change/environmental issues

We will be encouraging readers to make their own choices as they prepare to vote, but we hope this process provides important information before ballots are cast.

Throughout this series, we welcome your reactions. Please share with the board at editorial.board@apgecm.com.