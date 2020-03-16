During the COVID-19 outbreak, under guidance from state and federal authorities, local officials have made the following decisions:
1. Westonka Schools will suspend classes from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. Instruction will resume on Monday, March 30. There will be no after school or evening activities, and all Community Education classes are canceled. Adventure Club is also closed starting March 16 and will remain closed until further notice. School buildings will be open from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on March 16 and 17 for students to pick up personal items and supplies. There will be free curbside meal pickup on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, where families can pick up meals from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Westonka Performing Arts Center at Mound Westonka High School, 5905 Sunnyfield R. E, Minnetrista (no pre-order necessary).
2. Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School will suspend classes from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. Families are being granted access to obtain personal belongings out of their child's locker. The school will provide more information over the next few days.
3. The City of Minnetrista has not closed its facilities or suspended any services as of mid-morning on Monday, March 16.
4. St. John's Lutheran Church in Mound is closed for worship services and all groups until April 1. Watch the church website and church communications for more information.
5. Bethel United Methodist in Mound has canceled all group meetings for the week of March 16 and has suspended on-site worship services until further notice. The executive team at the church will communicate to parishioners every Friday morning any updates to its status.
6. WeCAN in Mound is closed to in-person services but is offering emergency food bags and personal care needs as requested and while supplies last as well as continuing service to its Mobile Market and Meals on Wheels clients with some changes in procedure and routine. Non-essential services are currently on hold. As of 12:30 p.m. on March 16, staff will be available able to answer calls during normal office hours.
This list is incomplete and will be updated as more closures are announced and the impact is felt more widely across our communities. Please check back for further information.
