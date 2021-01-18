Zvago Long Lake, a new 57-unit OneTwoOne Development cooperative which overlooks Long Lake and is expected to open in late 2022, is now accepting reservations. Ecumen and Lifestyle Communities, LLC, created OneTwoOne Development to offer consumer-focused boutique cooperatives for adults with active lifestyles.
“We’re committed to creating exceptional living options with personalized design in locations that connect with people’s interests and lifestyles,” said Tim Nichols, owner, Lifestyle Communities. “Zvago Long Lake does just that in a beautiful setting.”
For adults age 62 and better, Zvago Long Lake offers an amenity-rich community, including a private pickleball court, makerspace, great room, wellness studio, entertainment suite, lakeside terrace, rooftop patio, guest suite for visiting friends and family, electric car charging station, and more. In addition to the nearly 8,000 square feet of indoor common space, Zvago has easy access to dining, shopping and outdoor recreation including Long Lake, Nelson Lakeside Park, Baker Park Reserve, several revered golf courses and the Luce Line Trail.
Each Zvago community is designed to incorporate unique elements of the area into the development. At Zvago Long Lake, the community spaces are designed with inspiration from Long Lake and the surrounding area. With 10 unique one-bedroom plus den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den floor plans, each home can be personalized to reflect the owner’s unique tastes and style. Home sizes range from 1,003 - 1,976 square feet.
Unlike the more traditional options including condos, townhouses or rentals, Zvago Long Lake’s cooperative community is designed to give owners the benefits of ownership in a vibrant community, without the hassle of maintenance. Cost advantages of co-op living includes a high level of owner financial security.
“Our members are active, and Zvago Long Lake’s location will make access to common conveniences, recreation and entertainment easy, in a very walkable community,” said Dena Meyer, Ecumen vice president, living spaces and partner services. “We’re excited to bring this new housing option to the west metro.”
Senior cooperatives are communities where residents buy shares of the corporation that owns the building — an ownership structure that offers financial advantages similar to traditional home ownership, along with lower costs of entry than many condominiums or townhomes. Plus, cooperative owners have a strong say in shaping their community and how it operates.
Zvago Long Lake is located at 1948 Wayzata Boulevard. Long Lake is next door to Wayzata, Orono and Plymouth, and is only 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. For more information, visit zvagoliving.com or call 952-206-2006.
