April 1 is Census Day, and it’s no joke.
In 2010, Minnesota kept all eight of its U.S. representatives by the razor-thin margin of 8,739 people, or what was 1.6 percent of that year’s population of 5.3 million. Holding on by the fingernails, Minnesota came in dead last to receive the 435th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
December estimates by the Minnesota state demographer’s office show a picture even more severe as data continue to show that the state is likely to lose that eighth representative this year: the recent numbers place Minnesota 437th out of the House’s available 435 seats.
Some local organizations are doing what they can to help. Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) in Mound is providing literature about the census to its clients and will have its computer bank open for anyone to use come census time, said office manager Lorrie Ham, who is hoping that WeCAN’s status in the area can encourage those leery of giving information to fill out the census.
“A lot of our clients are reluctant to share their information, especially with the government,” said Ham. “We’re just trying to be a trusted agency to help them fill it out.”
This is the first year the census will be online, which will bring its own challenges. Broadband access – which has some empty pockets in still developing Minnetrista – could leave some towns undercounted, said Andrew Virden, director of census operations and engagement for the state demographer.
But of the populations at greater risk for being undercounted, Virden singled out renters as the number one group that gets missed. “It’s a bigger characteristic than even is age or income,” he said. That could impact Spring Park, which counts two-thirds of its population as renters. Not only are renters more likely than homeowners to move, but census workers (who will be out knocking on doors to follow up with non-responders) have to first get through an apartment building’s main door before they can reach a tenant – and they’re limited to six attempts.
Also posing a risk is the snow bird factor, which could impact many lake area cities, and while the census invitation is mailed to residents at both their home and vacation addresses, there is the risk that snow birds could be counted as residents of their vacation city and not as residents of Minnesota, said Virden.
But why is the census important? A shift at the state level can cause a ripple effect that trickles down to the county, city, school district and even neighborhood level.
In losing a representative, the state’s seven new districts would each take on an additional 100,000 people; smaller towns, especially in more rural areas, would take the biggest hit.
Already, Minnesota’s seventh congressional district stretches along almost the entire western edge of the state and accounts for more than a third of the state’s total area. “If you have to find an extra 100,000 people you’d have to add a lot of land to make up for that,” said Virden, who contrasted outstate Minnesota with the population centers of the Twin Cities that could more easily adjust their district lines.
Only one congressional office is assigned per district, and residents rely on these offices for everything from veterans benefits to getting a passport or visa. It can be an hour-long trek for some residents already, and that would only lengthen if an office is dropped and a district expands.
As daunting as the consequences may appear at the macro level, Virden emphasized that “It’s not just about our eight representatives.”
Approximately $880 billion in federal funding is distributed to the states based on their census counts. A 2019 study by Andrew Reamer out of George Washington University showed that Minnesota received $15.4 billion for 55 programs in fiscal 2016, those numbers guided by data from the 2010 census.
On an individual level, Reamer’s study showed that more than $2,900 was appropriated per person per year in Minnesota for things like Medicaid, student loans, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Section 8 housing, adoption assistance and child care grants.
But additional to that $15.4 billion in federal funding is state funding, distributed to counties, cities and school districts based in large part on census data – and impacting areas big and small.
“It’s a misconception that people have that problems are bigger for larger cities,” said Virden, who gave the example of Circle Pines in Anoka County.
With the 2010 census, Circle Pines missed by a count of 83 people the 5,000-resident cutoff for receiving aid through the state trunk highway fund. The town did eventually receive about $100,000 from the fund but only after appealing for an exemption.
Losing out on state or federal funding for certain fixed costs that are not necessarily impacted by population numbers would also mean the possibility of having to raise taxes locally, said Virden, and “no elected official wants to deliver that news.”
Still, even with those dollars at stake, officials worry that not everyone will respond to the census when it goes live April 1, and confusing or no, officials urge people to fill out their forms. Ham at WeCAN agreed: “If you fill out your paperwork, then nobody has to come visit. It’s just easier all around.”
