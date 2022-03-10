The battle of where you can park a 58-foot yacht appears to be coming to a conclusion.
The Seanote, a 58-foot yacht that has been sitting on Hennepin County property at a boat launch in Spring Park since December 2021, appears to have found a home suitable to all parties.
The county filed a lawsuit on Jan. 25 against the Seanote’s owners, Paul Berquist, Benjamin Field Wilson, and Superior Dreams LLC., because the 45-ton boat had been sitting in the parking lot of the county-owned boat launch since December.
In a court filing last week, lawyers for the Seanote owners stated that they have found a place to store the boat.
That court filing states the City of Spring Park will allow the yacht to be stored in a properly zoned lot at 4444 Shoreline Drive. The lot belongs to U.S. Boats, which is also owned by Berquist. The property is tucked between a boat repair shop, storage units and a real estate business.
Attached to that court filing was memo from Spring Park Interim Administrator James Brimeyer, stating that the city is “amenable” to the Seanote being relocated to that spot as long as the boat doesn’t block any parking spots. It must also be kept inaccessible to the public, and the owners have to notify the city at least 24 hours before the relocation will take place.
The actual relocation of the Seanote is still in question, as the Seanote owners and the county are disputing how to move the 58-foot yacht.
The Seanote owners said in court filings that they’ve found a local towing company that will move the boat to U.S. Boats, but the towing company is waiting to get the go-ahead from Hennepin County, the State Patrol and city officials before towing it. The county has indicated the trailer the yacht is currently on is insufficient, and suggested the boat be lifted via crane to a different trailer before being transported, according to court filings.
The Seanote owners disagree and called the county’s plan “unnecessary and dangerous,” and asked it to “identify the legal authorities it claims prevent the Seanote from being moved on its current trailer.”
How the Seanote got to the county boat launch is an interesting tale in itself.
According to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the boat had been a charter on Lake Minnetonka since 1995. About a year ago, the owners sold it to a Texas resident who planned on taking the boat home with him.
This summer, the boat was sold back to Berquist, Benjamin Field Wilson, and Superior Dreams LLC., but the marina where it used to winter, Tonka Bay Marina, no longer had room for it, according to the county’s lawsuit. As time went by, winter set in and lake began to freeze.
The owners arranged for the boat to be transported to the Spring Park boat launch back in December.
Jay Nygard, an Orono resident, began streaming the Seanote’s saga on his YouTube page titled “Turbine Guy” and on Dec. 15, the Seanote made it to the Spring Park boat launch as it cut through the ice on Lake Minnetonka.
According to the county’s lawsuit, the Seanote blocked the boat launch for eight days until it was moved about 100 feet to the parking lot on Dec. 23, where it remains.
County officials placed concrete barriers around the boat and the “homemade flatbed house moving trailer” it was sitting on in an effort to protect the public, court documents state. The boat and the barriers block all but one parking spot in the boat launch lot.
The county says Seanote’s owners did not have permission to store the yacht, which is filled with 200 gallons of fuel, and is creating “dangerous circumstances” because it isn’t on a proper trailer and it’s situated on a slope at the lot on Shorewood Drive in Spring Park.
“If the Yacht were to topple, residents could be injured or killed,” the lawsuit alleges, adding that it could then spill 200 gallons of fuel and oil into the lake, polluting the water.
The Hennepin County Water Patrol, which is located on the same property as the boat launch, has issued multiple parking tickets and citations for criminal nuisance to the owners, while the county has repeatedly asked the owners to move the yacht. But they have not done so, the lawsuit says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.