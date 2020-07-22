The Third annual Timber Creek Women’s Golf Tournament is looking for golfers and sponsors. The event will be held Saturday, July 25, with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Registration is $75 per player and includes green fees, cart/pull cart if required and box lunch. A raffle, contests and awards will also be part of the fun!
Funds raised at the tournament will benefit Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN), a local non-profit which empowers and equips individuals and families to reach stability and self-sufficiency.
This is a four-woman, 18-hole scramble event for women golfers of all ages and abilities without hard-core competition. The event will promote Timber Creek Golf Course as a course that welcomes women golfers for both sport and business. Groups registering for a threesome or twosome will play together and be paired to make a foursome. Single golfers are welcomed and will be paired to complete a foursome.
Please consider adding your woman-owned or woman-focused business as a sponsor. Sponsorships start at $100. Raffle donations are also needed. Bring your friends, colleagues or clients for a friendly round of golf with some great women!
If you’re interested in playing or becoming a sponsor, visit the website at https://birdease.com/TCWomensTourney or contact coordinator Sara Johnson at slj0404@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.