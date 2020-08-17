The third annual Women’s Golf Tournament was held Saturday, July 25, at Timber Creek Golf Course. A record-setting 98 women golfers, six sponsors and two llamas took over the course for a fun-filled event that raised an impressive $9,924 for Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN).
“The potential for rain never transpired as Mother Nature knows better than to wreak havoc on a women’s tournament!” said organizer Sara Johnson. “Because of all our great sponsors, donors and of course golfers, we were able to raise our highest total so far for WeCAN.”
In addition to some awesome golfing, there were many fun activities going on along the course, including great trinkets, a plinko game, a chiropractor’s chair that was never empty and a lot of hooting and hollering from the Name that Tune contest. Two people made their first putt in the Putting Contest, while The Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Longest Putt and the Hole in One proximity contests saw a lot of good shots.
Unfortunately, no one took home the big Hole in One prize, but hopefully next year, said Johnson. Next year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, July 24.
“I was so proud and honored to be a part of this tournament this year. This group of ladies is so impressive—they worked so hard for months, having fun along the way,” said WeCAN executive director Christopher Anderson. “Their dedication to the work we do at WeCAN is remarkable and inspiring for all of us. Sara and the rest of the board of directors of the tournament are an amazing group of women!”
WeCAN (Western Communities Action Network) is a nonprofit social service agency serving the needs of low-income residents of western Hennepin County. Their services include emergency assistance to prevent homelessness, family support programs, Mobile Market, Meals on Wheels, a Job Center, and referrals and resources. For more information on ways you can help, visit wecanmn.org or call 952-472-0742.
