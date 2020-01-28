What do Minnesotans do when winter is in full swing and the lakes are frozen? Ice fish. On Saturday, Feb 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake Minnetonka will be the spot where women can enjoy all things ice fishing.
It was about six years ago when professional angler Barb Carey noticed the lack of women in fishing marketing materials. As a female angler, Carey knew there were many women out there who enjoy the sport as much as she does.
Carey and members of the Women Ice Angler Project (WIAP) also received a lot of interest from other women who wanted to fish with them and that gave them the idea to start the Women on Ice event.
This is the first year Women on Ice is taking place in an urban area. In previous years, the event has taken place in very rural areas of the Midwest, but bringing the event to Lake Minnetonka has only increased interest. Currently, the event has more than 25 women signed up, breaking previous attendance records.
“We are excited for all the interest in camping-out while ice fishing ,and Lake Minnetonka should be a great spot with a decent night bite. These cold temps are really solidifying good ice and we hope the bite stays strong,” Carey said.
For approximately 50 years, Carey has spent her time on frozen and unfrozen lakes fishing. At 68 years old, she has been continuously working with WIAP and Women Anglers of Minnesota to bring more awareness to the needs of women anglers.
Over the years, the ice fishing equipment has become more advanced. According to Carey, women were buying equipment that wasn’t intended for ice fishing and ice fishing clothing that wasn’t as insulated as the men’s. There has been change, and one that has made it easier for women is the advancements in ice fishing augers.
“They used to run on gas, were heavy and stunk up the car. Now you can get an auger that runs on batteries and is less than 12 pounds,” she said.
Carey also explains women were not represented in fishing catalogs or many advertisements. It was about six years ago when Carey noticed this and said part of the progress is getting pictures out there and bringing more awareness on how many women are actually ice fishing. That’s really how the organization started, she said.
“Since that time...there are pictures in catalogs and it’s really kind of done a public service awareness about how many women ice fish because there’s really a ton of them and they’re spending money. They should be represented in the marketing materials,” she said.
Showing “female-adventuring stories” is what the WIAP is planning to do at this event. Outdoor and fishing media outlets will be present to capture the adventure of the women on the ice.
The Women on Ice event is still focused on the outdoor lifestyle. The team at the WIAP will be camping on Lake Minnetonka from Wednesday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 26; however, the public is only invited on Saturday, Jan. 25. The campers will be live-streaming and taking over social media accounts during their camping adventure, which allows for those interested to follow along.
The event will include multiple ice shacks on the lake. Participants can move from shack to shack and fish with each member of the team. A skill will also be highlighted at each shack. Highlighted skills include jigging, soft plastics, fishing with live bait, using flasher electronics and underwater cameras, tip ups, tie downs, hole drillings and more.
Local sponsors include the Narrows Saloon of Navarre and Jimmy’s Lounge at the Lake Room of Navarre.
Women interested in participating can visit womenonice.com to purchase tickets and for information. Registration for the interior hard shacks seats is $135. Space is limited. Those who prefer to bring their own gear, including a pop up shelter can register for $15 and lunch is provided on the ice.
Those fishing the VIP event on Saturday will join team WIAP at Jimmy’s Lounge in Navarre for a meet-and-greet on Friday night. After a full day of fishing on Saturday, the gals plan to relax to live music at The Narrows with a popular two-gal cover band called “Starlette’s Web.”
“We’ll build skill-building stations for the Saturday public event so anglers at all levels should walk away with not just a day of fishing, but additional knowledge and technique,” Carey added.
