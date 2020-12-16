On Friday, Dec. 4, an Orono woman was driving home in Tonka Bay when she struck a utility pole and ended up in Lake Minnetonka, according to authorities.
Grace Hornbaker, 18, was rescued by Excelsior Fire District members, who happened to be passing by the accident while responding to a different medical call. The firefighters stopped their truck when one of them noticed the damaged pole.
One firefighter jumped into the lake after seeing headlights in the water.
Hornbaker was pulled out of the car and the icy water.
South Lake Minnetonka Police and medics with Hennepin County Medical Center assisted at the scene.
According to authorities, the vehicle could have ended up further out in the lake, but when the driver hit the pole the vehicle slowed down. It’s unclear how long the woman was trapped in the vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
