Brienna Salvatori was charged in Hennepin County District Coutry with two counts of vehicular homicide for a crash in Orono last August.
Salvatori, 23-years-old, was charged on Thursday, June 17 for being under the influence when she crashed into a tree at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Heritage Lane along Lake Minnetonka’s Smith Bay that killed the passenger in the car, Michael Evjen, 26, of Corcoran, on Aug. 31, 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, A blood test showed that Salvatori had morphine and the drug flualprazolam in her system at the time of the crash. She told police she had used heroin about 14 hours earlier.
The complaint also stated that police located Salvatori’s car in a ditch near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Heritage Lane along Lake Minnetonka’s Smith Bay. Salvatori told officers that she crashed into a tree and ended up in a ditch after “a squirrel or something” ran into the road, the complaint quoted her as saying.
An investigation found no evidence that Salvatori braked in the moments before the crash.
A vehicle heading the other way stopped, and a passenger got out. The woman said Salvatori told her, “I’m going to get in trouble if I kill him.”
Officers saw in Salvatori’s possession multiple hypodermic needles, a dose of Narcan, which is used to stop the effects of an opioid overdose, and two spoons with THC and heroin present.
Evjen was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there two days later.
