If you have honeybees or want to get honeybees on your property in Orono, there has been a slight change to the requirements to do so.
At the Orono City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, the council approved a change in its ordinance regarding honeybees.
Previously, honeybees were regarded as farm animals. That meant in rural districts required farm animals as an accessory-use permit, and lakeshore districts required a conditional-use permit. A property must also have a minimum of two acres of dry land for keeping farm animals.
According to city planner Laura Oakden, the rule change includes adding a definition of apiary for the keeping of honeybees. Apiaries are now an allowed accessory-use in all rural and lakeshore districts with the required standards that the property be two acres in size. A maximum of six hives are allowed per acre of land.
“Overall, we removed honeybees from the farm animal definition and added the definition for apiary,” Oakden said. “We changed the conditional use permit requirement in the lakeshore district to an accessory use, and then a limit on the number of hives allowed was added. If a property meets the standards, no permit is required. If the property is two acres, 12 hives are permitted. The setback requirements must be met.”
If you have a property that is less than two acres, the keeping of bees is not allowed.
Oakden said a property owner has the option of requesting a variance from the minimum acre requirement or of requesting a text amendment change for the council to consider.
In other council action, the city of Orono will retain the services with its current prosecuting attorney - for now.
The Orono City Council approved a contract extension with the law firm Tallen and Baertschi to remain as the city’s prosecuting attorney until Sept. 2023.
Orono entered into a five-year contract with Tallen and Baertschi for attorney services in 2017. The term of that contract is due to end in March of 2022.
The 18-month extension was agreed upon as Orono looks into developing a Joint Powers agreement with the cities that the Orono Police Department contracts with for a common prosecutor for all for the cities served. That process is expected to take approximately up to a year, the council’s agenda packet stated.
In a letter to the council about the extension, prosecuting attorney Steven Tallen proposed that there be an adjustment to his fees from Jan. 2022 to the end of the extension in Sept. 2023.
Those fee increases are what the city council grants its non-union employees, or 3 percent. That would raise the monthly fee to $2,965, with appeals being billed separately at $151.65 per hour for attorney time and $83.50 per hour for legal assistant time. All other terms and agreements to the agreement will remain the same.
The prosecuting attorney is responsible for taking all petty misdemeanor, misdemeanor, and gross misdemeanor cases to resolution.
“I have enjoyed working with the Orono Police Department and the City Inspections and Zoning staff the last five years,” Tallen said. “I hope they are as pleased with me as I am with them.”
