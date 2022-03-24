The next phase of construction on Highway 12 is coming into focus.
In the third phase of engagement for Highway 12, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been studying what to do improve safety on the stretch of Highway 12 from Hennepin County Road 90 in Independence to County Line Road in Delano.
A virtual open house was held on Wednesday, March 9, where MnDOT presented design options and potential impacts of the 4.5-mile study area. During the open house they also heard feedback from the public that they will take under consideration when deciding on the appropriate options and criteria for the next phases of the project.
The options being considered for that stretch, which were presented in a three minute video on MnDOT’s Highway 12 study website, are as follows.
At County Line Road in Delano, the alternatives being considered include:
•Traffic signal intersection - An improved signalized intersection with two straight-though lanes for east and westbound drivers. This includes a sidewalk, concrete medians, a U-turn, and additional turnaround space.
•Roundabout intersection - This has landscaping in the middle and concrete around the edge to accommodate large trucks. There is a shared-use path and concrete medians.
Options presented for the western portion of the stretch of Highway 12 include a two-lane road with a concrete median barrier, a three-lane road with two lanes in the eastbound direction with a median and concrete barrier, a three-lane road with two lanes in the westbound direction with a median and concrete barrier, or a four-lane highway with a ditch for the median with a cable barrier.
The options considered at the Lake Haughey Road and Copeland Road intersection are:
• Median U-turn intersection - This has two places for a U-turn on either side of the intersection. It closes the existing access of Copeland Road and reroutes it to align with Lake Haughey Road. The closed access of Copeland Rd. will become a cul-de-sac. Hitsman Lane will have a new connection to Copeland Rd. There will be a pedestrian crosswalk across Hwy 12. This alternative requires left turns from the side roads to turn right and then U-turn. It also requires Hwy 12 drivers who wish to turn left onto the side roads, use the U-turn location and then turn right onto the side roads.
• Reduced conflict intersection - This has two places for a U-turn on either side of the intersection. It closes the existing access of Copeland Road and reroutes it to align with Lake Haughey Road. The closed access of Copeland Road will become a cul-de-sac. Hitsman Lane will have a new connection to Copeland Road. Left turns will be allowed off Hwy 12. This alternative requires left turns from the side roads to turn right and then U-turn. There is a location for Hwy 12 drivers to make a U-turn.
• Roundabout intersection - This has landscaping in the middle and concrete around the edge to accommodate large trucks. It closes the existing access of Copeland Road and reroutes it to align with Lake Haughey Road. No cul-de-sac will be constructed because the driveways will stay directly connected to Copeland Road’s new location. Hitsman Lane will have a new connection to Copeland Road. There will be short concrete medians on Hwy 12.
The roadway options being considered for the eastern portion of the stretch of Hwy 12 include: a two-lane road with a ditch median and a cable barrier, a three-lane road with two lanes in the eastbound direction with a ditch median and cable barrier, a three-lane road with two lanes in the westbound direction with a ditch median and cable barrier, or a four-lane highway with a ditch median and a cable barrier.
An online survey is available to share project updates, draft alternatives, and gather feedback to inform the next phases of the study. The survey will be open through Wed, March 23 and can be found at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12delano-independence/index.html.
The next step for the project is to evaluate and pick the best option for the project, develop the project and secure funding for project.
All that should be concluded by June 2022.
