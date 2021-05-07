Food shelves that participated in this year’s March FoodShare submitted their final reports April 21, and after last year’s high totals, this year’s donations, at least locally, were down a bit, even proportional to the lengths of those two donation drives.
Last year’s March campaign had been extended through the entire month of April. Organizers again extended the campaign this year, but only through April 11.
Still, March FoodShare donations at Westonka Food Shelf were down slightly, about 45 percent less than last year even though the length of the campaign was only 30 percent fewer days.
In 2020, FoodShare donations to Westonka Food Shelf were $124,244 and 69,724 pounds of food. This year, the food shelf took in $68,058 and 41,078 pounds of food.
But WFS director Michelle Bottenfield wasn’t too fazed and said that this year’s campaign was hard to gauge against last year’s and for more reason than just the extra two and a half weeks of it in 2020.
For one, WCCO had done some coverage with the food shelf last year that had translated into a brief spurt of donations from all over the Twin Cities area and even a few contributions from out of state. Last March also marked the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the initial two-week shutdown order coming at the halfway point of what was at the time a still regular-length FoodShare month.
“It was really—it was just right there in everybody’s mind. Everybody was trying to figure out a way to help out when they couldn’t physically volunteer,” said Bottenfield.
WFS saw an exceptionally busy 2020, with more client visits and more first-time clients. The food shelf partnered with a local church on two Farmers to Families food distribution events last year (and one this year, in March). WFS also helped with food assistance after the riots in Minneapolis.
All of that was different. Normally, March FoodShare is the only time of year that WFS actively pursues donations, said Bottenfield. “It just really is so important. It’s such a big part of our operating budget every year,” she said of the March campaign.
Apart from the 41,000 pounds of food donated during this year’s campaign, that $68,000 that came in will yield closer to $612,000 worth of food thanks to the buying power that the food shelf has with food banks.
“It’s my favorite time of year because we’re able to provide so many items that we don’t normally get,” said Bottenfield, who was effusive in her joy that the food shelf could offer its patrons the choices it could.
Next up is Stamp Out Hunger.
That partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the labor group for U.S. Postal Service carriers, was put on hold last year and was initially postponed this year before NALC decided to go ahead with it on May 8.
Any food bags left at the mailbox that day will be picked up by mail carriers and donated to WFS. Monetary donations can also be made directly to WFS at https://westonkafoodshelf.wixsite.com/westonkafoodshelf.
